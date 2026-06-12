The International League Fireman of the Year, named during his debut season with the New York Mets, has now left behind only the memories of his 8-season career.

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“Wes Gardner, who pitched 30 games for the Mets in ‘84 & ‘85, passed away today at 65,” reported New York Mets vice president of media relations Jay Horwitz on Wednesday.

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Former MLB pitcher Wes Gardner passed away on June 10. The cause of his death had not been released.

The former Mets and Boston Red Sox pitcher spent eight seasons in the majors between 1984 and 1991, spending his last season with the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres.

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Gardner appeared in 189 games during that span and had 18 wins with 358 strikeouts.

The Arkansas native always kept his personal life away from the spotlight. While fans are remembering him for blowing away the fastest pitch record “at the batting cage next to Doubleday Field,” and little leaguers idolizing the multi-way pitcher, his 1989 minimalist GAP print ad remains a notable off-the-field moment.

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Throwing right into the fire at Shea Stadium, Gardner made a classic debut as a reliever in 1984, delivering a scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs.

Gardner’s name remains closely tied to one of the biggest trades in Mets history.

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After appearing in 30 games for New York and posting a 1-3 record during 1984 and 1985, he was included in a seven-player trade with Boston.

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The deal sent Gardner, Calvin Schiraldi, John Christensen, and La Schelle Tarver to the Red Sox. In return, the Mets acquired Bobby Ojeda, Tom McCarthy, John Mitchell, and Chris Bayer.

Ojeda later went 18-5 in the 1986 season and helped the Mets win the World Series.

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While Mets fans remember the trade, Gardner built much of his legacy in Boston.

He became the Red Sox’s primary closer during the 1987 season and led the league with 10 saves. The following season, Boston moved him into the starting rotation after acquiring Lee Smith. Gardner responded with career highs of 8 wins, 106 strikeouts, and a 3.50 ERA.

He made the only postseason appearance of his career during the 1988 ALCS.

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Gardner later spent time with San Diego and Kansas City before retiring in 1991. When he played his final game, he had a career ERA of 4.90 in 466.1 innings.

Beyond professional baseball, Gardner remained a respected figure at Central Arkansas. The university inducted him into its Hall of Fame in 2001.

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum shared its tribute on social media.

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“The Hall of Fame remembers Mets, Red Sox, Padres and Royals pitcher Wes Gardner, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 65.”

In fact, entities from beyond baseball poured in their condolences.

Ex-NFL running back for the Detroit Lions, Steve Owens, reshared Horwitz’s post and recalled, “Wes Gardner was the first @UCABearBaseball alum to ever play in Major League Baseball.”

For fans, his story remains linked to both Boston’s success and New York’s championship, as that trade was what led to the teams building their foundations.

Baseball fans remember Wes Gardner

Fan page, MLB Throwbacks, posted on Facebook: “RIP Wes Gardner (1961–2026). Baseball lost another member of its family today,” while recalling Gardner’s love for the sport.

“Thank you for reminding us of the people who contributed to our team during their lives,” wrote a fan, while another said, “Condolences to his family. May he rest in peace.”

We see very few pitchers come out of the bullpen, become a starter, and excel at it. Wes Gardner was one of them when he did the transition from the bullpen to the rotation in 1988. After joining Boston’s rotation in June, he won his first 4 outings. And in the same season, he threw his first and last complete game in his career.

Moments like this remind us of the history of baseball and its many respected players.

“Former opponent when he was at Central Arkansas. Rest Easy, Goose,” and “Wes Gardner was the first @UCABearBaseball alum to ever play in Major League Baseball,” wrote a fan about Gardner’s time with the University.

Before reaching the majors, Gardner earned recognition pitching for Central Arkansas in Conway. Selected 550th overall during 1982, he became one of UCA’s notable sports players. His success helped place Central Arkansas baseball alongside larger programs that produce major-leaguers. And for that, the university inducted Wes into the Hall of Fame.

These are some things that will live forever and be a symbol of what Wes Gardner left behind.

“Can’t believe I’ve reached the point in my life at which players I remember as prospects are now passing away. RIP,” wrote a fan, meaning how he has seen a generation of players come and go in his lifetime.

For fans who followed Gardner’s rise, recent losses make baseball’s passing years feel closer.

Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, another player from Gardner’s era, passed away at 65 in 2024. Former All-Star José DeLeón, whose career overlapped Gardner’s, also passed away recently.

No matter the grind of a regular season and the rivalry, this reminds us to enjoy the game more and cherish the ballplayers… Rest in Peace, Wes Gardner!