‘Confident’ Rob Thomson & Co. Fire Subtle Warning At 29 MLB Rivals After Latest Zack Wheeler Update

The Phillies, although they clinched the NL East title last year, fell short in the NLDS as they lost to the Dodgers. This time, though, manager Rob Thomson is ‘confident’ about making a deeper playoff run. And guess what, that confidence comes from how the Phillies’ starting rotation is building up.

Just as Zack Wheeler is ahead of his schedule to get back to the field, Thomson fired a warning, riding on his developing pitching depth.

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“That was one of the things that we talked about early in camp — just the depth of that rotation,” Thomson said. “Not just the [first] five guys, but guys that can come up and fill in if we have an injury or we need a spot start, a doubleheader, or whatever. I feel pretty confident right now.”

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The Phillies’ starting rotation is looking like no other. As per MLB insider Matt Gelb, the Phillies’ rotation will go as follows: Cristopher Sanchez, right-hander Aaron Nola, lefty Jesús Luzardo, right-hander Taijuan Walker, and rookie right-hander Andrew Painter. If that doesn’t sound special enough, check out the stats.

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Sanchez, Luzardo, Nola, Painter, and Walker are putting up some hot stats on the mound since the WBC. They have together posted a 1.85 ERA and a 5.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the WBC and three spring games. And in between, they just allowed three HRs! Now, with one side of the rotation looking like this, the other side is no less.

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Painter is also in scorching form this spring after giving up a 5.40 ERA last year in the minors. This spring, he has already made four starts and recorded eight strikeouts in 11⅔ innings. Lastly, Nola already showed what’s coming this year in the WBC when he allowed just one run in two starts. He also pitched nine innings in the WBC, which was the highest among all the arms, and proved his fitness after his injury-laden 2025.

Now, with such names arming up the rotation, the Phillies received good news with Wheeler’s latest update. He is now ahead of schedule, recovering from his thoracic outlet syndrome. On Wednesday, he pitched two innings, and even if he is not available by Opening Day, the Phillies will not miss him for long. So, with Wheeler being added to an already strong staff, the rotation’s depth is formidable.

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But he flexes about the depth that runs beyond the starting guys. Names like Jhoan Duran and Jose Alvarado come after the starting lineup. So, when names like Duran, who’s coming off with a 2.06 ERA, and Alvarado, with a 3.81 ERA from last year, come up after the rotation, Thomson has every reason to be confident. This is something the other 29 teams lack.

Rob Thomson should be confident with the Phillies’ offense as well

While the Phillies’ pitching staff is unmatched by other teams, their offense also comes with enough power. This year, the offense will be led by Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper.

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Harper was the most discussed name of the last year. The Phillies president, Dave Dombrowski, was skeptical whether he is still ‘elite’ enough. However, Harper proved his worth in the WBC. While his overall average stands only at .214, his clutch homer in the final was a glimpse of what’s coming next. In the bottom of the 8th inning of the championship game, Harper hit a two-run HR to center field that briefly shifted momentum to the U.S.

Rob Thomson would surely expect the same in the regular season.

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Lastly, with Schwarber projected for a 40+ HR season, the Phillies’ offense might just be enough to complement their starry rotation. And guess what, And guess what, if that clicks, fans can expect a better NLDS outing than last year.