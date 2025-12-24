Congratulations Pour In As Ex-Dodgers Star Clayton Kershaw & Wife Ellen Welcomes New Addition To Family

For Clayton Kershaw, 2025 delivered its biggest moment away from the field, as the Dodgers legend capped a championship season by welcoming a new addition to his family, turning a year defined by baseball success into one marked by something even more meaningful at home.

After retiring on the ultimate high note, Kershaw also shared some joyful personal news. On Tuesday, he and his wife, Ellen, welcomed their fifth child, a baby girl named Chloe Peach Kershaw. And safe to say, the Kershaw household and the extended Dodgers family just added another member. Naturally, social media lit up as soon as the news dropped, with fans pouring in congratulations and love for the veteran pitcher and his growing family.

A World Series ring, a storybook farewell, and a new baby, it doesn’t get much better than that!

“Meet Chloe Peach Kershaw, who joined our crew and arrived on December 19th! She’s perfect, and her brothers and sister are obsessed with her. We are grateful for the gift of her life!” Kershaw shared an expanded family photo via his Instagram.

If you remember, Kershaw actually talked about his daughter’s arrival earlier in the offseason and made it clear where his priorities are right now. Being present for his kids comes first. “I think first and foremost is for me to have this fifth kid and be a dad for a while,” he said while discussing the possibility of a future role with the Dodgers.

And that mindset fits him perfectly!

Notably, Kershaw’s love for kids has never been limited to just his own family. In October, he participated in the 17th annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk, which raised $3.2 million for children with special needs and education programs. So, moments like that make it easy to see how much joy this new addition brings him, and fans know it, too.

And all of this comes while people are still marveling at what Kershaw did on the field in 2025. In 23 appearances, he posted a solid 3.36 ERA across 112.2 innings, proving he still had plenty left in the tank before calling it a career. Now, his social media is flooded with congratulatory messages, as fans celebrate both an incredible season and a beautiful new chapter in his life.

Kershaw is riding on congratulatory waves

Fans can’t have enough of congratulating Clayton Kershaw this year. “Congrats, Claytonkershaw, after you won a back-to-back, it’s kinda like you hit a grand slam! Happy retirement,” one fan said. “What a blessing! Congratulations to you & Ellen on the birth of your beautiful baby girl!” Added another.

Surely it looks like Kershaw has hit a grand slam. Whether it was his consecutive World Series rings, ending his baseball career on a high, or making his presence felt even in the postseason, Kershaw had a cinematic 2025. And now with the arrival of his fifth child, fans can’t have enough. And yes, what a sweet, cute little girl who just entered Kershaw’s house!

“What a blessed family!! 5 beautiful, healthy children,” Another user wished. “Congratulations. I’m glad your eldest daughter has a sister now. I’m sure she’s thrilled. God is good,” another added.

Well, till now, Clayton Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, have four children: Cali, Charley, Cooper, and Chance. Little Chloe now joins them. Check how cute it is that all of his babies’ names start with C, same as Clayton! As of now, Kershaw has 2 sons and 1 daughter; his eldest daughter, Cali, is just one more in her team! “Congrats, Kershaw family,” another user remarked.

Currently, Kershaw is surrounded by fans wishing his family well. And considering how his last two seasons have gone, the Dodgers veteran might just be having the best time with his fans. However, for now, Kershaw is focused on enjoying his personal life to the fullest. Congratulations Champ!