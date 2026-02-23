Congratulations Pour In as Freddie Freeman & Wife Chelsea Announce the Arrival of “Baby #4”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just as Freddie Freeman gears up for a new season with the Dodgers after an incredible year, he’s got even more reason to smile. Well, in some happy breaking news, Freddie’s wife, Chelsea Freeman, revealed on Instagram that they’re expecting again. Yes, baby number four is on the way!

And honestly, what better way is there for Freddie to kick off the MLB season? Dodgers fans are loving it too. With their favorite slugger heading into the season on such a high note, social media quickly turned into one big celebration. Wishes have been pouring in nonstop as Freddie and Chelsea get ready to welcome the newest member of their family.

“Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman have announced they are expecting their fourth child. Big congratulations to them!” Dodgers Nation shared the snapshot of Chelsea Freeman’s post.

Notably, the Freeman household is already full of energy, with three kids running around and keeping things lively. And it turns out Freddie’s three little guys might just be his biggest fans.

Reportedly, Freddie and Chelsea tied the knot back in 2014, welcomed their first son, Charlie, in 2016, followed by Brandon John in 2020, and then Maximus Turner just two months later in 2021. So yes, it’s been an all-boys lineup so far in the Freeman home.

“Baby #4 is on the way, and our hearts are already so full.” Chelsea teased the pregnancy news on Instagram and playfully asked whether baby number four would be a sister or another brother. Fans jumped right in with guesses and excitement. And honestly, you can only imagine how fired up Freddie must be right now.

He always had a special connection with kids, so this moment feels extra meaningful. Remember when Freddie donated $1 million to CHOC after witnessing firsthand how dedicated the doctors and staff are to helping children and families through tough medical battles.

That connection became even more personal last year, when their son Maximus was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome! Thanks to treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County, Maximus made it back home and is expected to fully recover.

So, with this latest baby announcement, it’s no surprise fans can’t keep calm. Celebration mode is fully on as Dodgers fans rally around their veteran slugger and his growing family.

Wishes pour in for Freeman and his wife

What a way to start the regular season by Freeman! “I love this. Congrats to them!” One fan said. “Congratulations,” added another. The word that is currently flooding the social media accounts of both Freddie and Chelsea Freeman. And why not? Childs, perhaps the purest form of love, affection, and good luck, could only bring the best for Freeman and for his team as well.

“Congratulations. I hope you get a baby girl this time,” one user remarked. “Girl inbound!” Another added.

Fans are more excited about whether Freeman will have a daughter or another son. As they already have three sons, fans are joking that the house immediately needs a daughter, and the three children now need their sister. So, the support to have a daughter is hilariously more over another son.

“How wonderful! Congrats to them. Probably why he wanted to stay close to home instead of playing in the WBC,” one fan wonders.

Remember when fans were wondering why Freeman didn’t play in the WBC? He finally cleared the air at DodgerFest, explaining that he was perfectly healthy. But he chose to step away because he wanted to stay close to his family in California instead of traveling to Puerto Rico for the group stage.

Now, it all makes a lot more sense. With his wife expecting, Freeman decided family came first. And as they get ready to welcome a new addition, here’s wishing the Freemans nothing but happiness. As always, Dodger Nation is right behind him, excited for what’s ahead.