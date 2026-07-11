Cops Intervene After Fans Throw Punches in Wild Brawl During Giants-Rockies Game

Four months, two brawls. San Francisco has witnessed its share of fan altercations this season, and another unfolded on July 9. After suffering a crushing loss against the Toronto Blue Jays, the San Francisco Giants bounced back with an 8-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies in the series opener. But what should have been a welcome win quickly took a backseat as multiple fans became involved in a violent fight in the stands at Oracle Park.

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As the two bottom-tier NL division rivals clashed on July 9, a fan fight broke out in the top of the ninth inning. At the time, the Giants were putting the finishing touches on their victory. Videos of the altercation, captured by fans in attendance, quickly went viral online. Giant Hot Takes posted a nearly one-minute clip of the fight on X.

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Reportedly originating from a verbal dispute, the video initially shows two women throwing punches at each other near the front row seats before several others joined in. The fight escalated quickly as a man in the Raiders’ No. 52 jersey joined the fray. He violently grabbed the women by their clothing and shoved them. The man and one woman then teamed up to beat another woman, while viral videos also showed two other fans fighting nearby.

Nearby attendees attempted to break up the fight as the San Francisco Police Department was alerted. Once the police arrived, they detained the people involved and restored peace in the area. As per the San Francisco Chronicle on X:

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“Four people were arrested and three cited after a fight broke out in the stands during Thursday night’s San Francisco Giants game at Oracle Park, and the team said it will ban all seven.”

A few months back, in April, the streets outside Oracle Park witnessed a violent outburst of fan rage. During a 3-0 win against the Dodgers, two fans, one in an orange Giants hat, faced off outside the stadium. A punch from the unidentified fan sparked the brawl as support came rushing in for the Giants fan. It then became a one-against-all situation as six fans chased him down and beat him before others stepped in to break up the fight. Police arrived after the area had already been cleared.

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On Thursday, however, police apprehended the unruly attendees. Of the seven detained, four were arrested on charges of disturbing the peace and public intoxication. One fan was also charged with a–ault. The other three were released without charges.

The San Francisco Giants reportedly called the incident that broke out around 9:46 p.m a “horrible and intolerable display of behavior.” They also added that their security personnel followed the appropriate protocols throughout the response. Although the game ended without incident on the field, the violence in the stands left an unfortunate mark on the night.