“Corniest Loser”- Dodgers $182M Star Roasted Online After Launching World Series Diss Against Blue Jays Fans

Despite the Dodgers winning over the Blue Jays by 4-3 at the 2025 World Series, it wasn’t exactly a dominant win. Blake Snell’s innings in Game 1 and Game 5 show that. Hence, while there’s nothing extra for the Jays’ fans to take from the last World Series, they could still take the fight to Blake Snell. And why not?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He gave up 5 runs on 8 hits and three walks over 5 innings, resulting in a devastating 11-4 loss. And if this wasn’t enough, in Game 5, he gave up consecutive leadoff homers to Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on his first three pitches. By the time he was done, Snell had allowed five runs over 6⅔ innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blue Jays were only able to dominate against a few players last year. However, things took a turn recently when Snell himself fired back. He reportedly took a shot at Jays fans during a Twitch stream.

“This is Blake Snell crashing out about the Blue Jays in a Twitch chat right now.” A Blue Jays loyalist shared a snapshot about Snell taking a potshot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Snell jumped on Twitch under the name Snellzilla4 and went head-to-head with Blue Jays fans. If you check the comments, you know Snell has gone no-holds-barred in taking out the Jays fans. And his point to fight? 2x Cy Young Awards and 11 years of MLB career! But the Blue Jays fans are not far behind, as it took no time for them to recall Snell’s not-so-impressive stats!

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Snell caught plenty of heat for posting a 6.92 ERA across three appearances, with his scoreless relief outing in the 11-inning Game 7 clincher. And judging by the tone Snell used, it didn’t take long for Jays fans to fire right back loudly. This brings up the big question: Was that Game 5 win really a fluke?

Well, if anything, it wasn’t just about Toronto’s bats. Their pitching showed up in a big way. Rookie Trey Yesavage put on a historic performance. He set a World Series record for a rookie by striking out 12 hitters. Even more impressive, he did it without issuing a single walk, thus becoming the first pitcher ever to pull that off on the World Series stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

So calling that win “luck” feels like a stretch, and it’s more than enough fuel for Blue Jays fans to keep the skirmish with Blake Snell very much alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snell gets called out by the Blue Jays fans

How much dominance did Snell show in the World Series? Blue Jays fans wonder. “Blake Snell is the corniest loser in mlb like y’all getting a ring and you still have the Jays in your mind? GET A GRIP!” One fan said. “He’s got the ultimate ‘do nothing on the group project but still got an A face I’ve ever seen,” another added.

If you remember, Snell’s 2025 numbers are kind of a mixed bag. Last season was his first year with the Dodgers after signing that massive $182 million deal. And even though injuries kept him sidelined for a big chunk of the year, he looked dominant once he got back. A 2.35 ERA over 11 starts is no joke.

ADVERTISEMENT

But then the postseason rolled around, and things went sideways again. That’s why a lot of Blue Jays fans aren’t buying what he’s selling now. From their point of view, it’s hard to take shots at Toronto’s losses when Snell himself didn’t exactly play a major role in the Dodgers winning the series.

“Bros talking like it wasn’t the closest World Series of all time and his own team only won because they had a Japanese superhero pitch in back-to-back games,” another user said. “Bro was their worst starter in the World Series, and the entire Dodgers team got bailed out by Yamamoto the entire series,” added another.

There’s no denying that Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the hero of the Dodgers in the World Series. He became the first pitcher to pick up three road wins in a single World Series. Moreover, he also became the 14th pitcher overall to earn three wins in a Fall Classic. If you remember, his relief role in Game 7 was the most clutch moment. So, the fans may not be wrong here that Snell got overwhelmed by Yamamoto in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Blake Snell is hiding behind Yamamoto while typing this,” another sarcastic dig by a fan.

Well, let’s get back to the World Series Game 2 when Yamamoto completed the entire nine-inning game. So, for the Blue Jays fans, if anyone should get the credit for the Dodgers’ win last year, it should be Yamamoto and not Snell.