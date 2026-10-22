“Could be Spending More”: MLB Analyst Drops a Spending Reality Check on Baseball’s Richest Owners

Christian Yelich, outfielder for the Milwaukee Brewers, makes $24 million, whereas Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz leads his team with $12 million. Those paychecks are the highlight of Friday’s World Series, reigniting MLB’s most heated spending debate.

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In an interview with Front Office Sports, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan said, “There are a lot of people and a lot of teams that could be spending more of the money that they have right now.”

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The numbers explain his stance.

The Los Angeles Dodgers carry a $340.6 million payroll, about $24 million above the Brewers, Rays and Cleveland Guardians combined, and owe $180.8 million in luxury tax.

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Passan acknowledged that most teams lack the financial structure to spend like the Dodgers, and he regretted not examining their methods more closely.

In that same Front Office Sports interview, Passan acknowledged, “There were things that I regret not looking into when it comes to what the Dodgers did and how they went out and did it.”

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Deferrals explain the scrutiny. The Dodgers rely very much on deferred payments, reducing their current payroll valuation, but the New York Mets have the highest payroll of any team in baseball at $346.8 million. Owner behavior, though, tells the bigger story.

Passan quoted comments made by Orioles’ owner David Rubenstein at an economics forum:

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“I saw everybody in baseball making more money than I was making in private equity. I wanted to join the party.”

Rubenstein’s statement is important because the Orioles are 17th in payroll with $169.2 million and did not make October.

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Eight of the top 10 payrolls reached October, while the Brewers, 19th in spending, were the only club between 11th and 24th to advance. Still, the Mets and Toronto Blue Jays, both top-five spenders, missed out.

This showed that efficiency still has a place. The Brewers won a franchise-record 103 games and swept the Dodgers in the NLCS, leaning on cost-controlled outfielder Jackson Chourio, 22, who earns $7.25 million. The Rays rely on homegrown infielder Junior Caminero.

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Passan conceded in his Front Office Sports interview, “Can other teams go and splash cash around the way that the Dodgers have with signing bonuses or putting hundreds of millions of dollars a year into deferred salaries? No.”

Most rivals cannot match that structure.

The Guardians, who pushed the Rays to six games in the ALCS, rank dead last at $74.2 million, sitting $272.6 million behind the Mets. That chasm shapes the labor fight.

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Speaking to Front Office Sports following the league’s proposed salary cap in an interview, interim executive director for the MLBPA, Bruce Meyer, said, “Player share of industry revenue, under their proposal, would go down. Your contracts are never really guaranteed.

Meyer’s claim matches that of the league in its fine print.

The 125-page framework involves a 50/50 split of revenues with 10% escrow and new-team contracts not exceeding 15% of the cap, equating to $36.8 million in 2027.

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The MLB union responds with spending mandates. These mandates ensure that clubs from small markets receive $240 million in revenue, mandate that revenue-sharing clubs have $150 million in payrolls, and raise the threshold for the luxury tax to $300 million. Mandates have precedence.

The Athletics already know this deal. Post-2024, they required a $105 million payroll to avoid an MLBPA grievance and signed right-handed pitcher Luis Severino for $67 million. They still managed to finish 76-86 in 2025.

Both sides now collide over a proposal that would rewrite how every club spends.

MLB owners hold fan backing as baseball’s labor clock ticks

This spending issue now runs into actual negotiations for player contracts.

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Team owners proposed the first CBA on May 28, which included a “$245.3 million hard cap and a $171.2 million floor for 2027, which is the first time since 1994 that a hard cap was actually proposed.”

The numbers speak both sides of the argument.

According to 2026 payroll figures, 14 teams would not meet the minimum while 7 teams would be above the maximum cap. But a minimum figure of $5.136 billion across all 30 teams is less than the $5.59 billion the clubs have spent this year.

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MLB owners also got support from the public.

In a poll of 14,154 fans conducted by The Athletic, 68% of people supported the cap and floor structure, up from 59% recorded in 2022. NBA teams, on their side, avoid the 90% floor through short-term inflated contracts.

Failure to reach an agreement before December 1, the date when the current CBA expires, will see the league face the first work stoppage since March 10, 2022, when the 99-day lockout ended.