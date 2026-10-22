“Couple of Options”: Yankees’ Offseason Plans Take an Unexpected Turn After Ex-GM’s Advice

Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees’ captain, expects an “all-in” approach from the front office during the offseason. He had made it clear as soon as another one of the Yankees’ postseason runs ended without even reaching the World Series. The Yankees were not only outscored by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, they were shutout in Game 1 and swept in three games. Ahead of 2027, the team must find out ways to trigger the offense, and get more runners on base. Former MLB general manager Jim Duquette has identified several potential targets who could help address those concerns. But it comes with a twist.

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He suggested getting more designated hitters despite the existing logjam at the position.

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One name that has come up on Duquette’s list is the Cubs’ infielder Ian Happ.

“You could replace [Spencer] Jones with Ian Happ, who is also among the leaders in terms of getting on base. I know the batting average isn’t great, mostly because he doesn’t hit much from the right side, but he’s another guy who is a Gold Glove defender, so he could go out and play left. You could move Bellinger to center. Those are a couple of options,” said Duquette on Baseball Night in New York, per SNY Yankees.

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While the 32-year-old’s numbers (.218 BA, 24 HR) reflect his struggles at the plate in 2026, Happ’s switch-hitting abilities can help balance the Yankees’ lineup. Happ finished the regular season with a .326 on-base percentage, recording 81 walks in 156 games. He can help the Yankees reach base more.

Furthermore, he is also a Gold Glove-caliber player, posting a +10 DRS in left field. He has won four consecutive NL Gold Glove awards from 2022 to 2025.

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With the Yankees not lacking designated hitters on their roster, Happ can provide support in left field.

Aaron Boone faced a logjam in 2026, with Ben Rice, Paul Goldschmidt, and Luis Garcia Jr. fighting for first base and DH positions. Yet their postseason OBP stands at .299, while the Yankees hit only .238 in the 5 playoff games they played.

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“It’s been the same type of hitters, the same type of first-base DH, don’t-have-a-position type of hitters,” noted former Yankee CC Sabathia.

“They handcuff themselves, whether they’re trying to get right-handed power or always trying to get left-handed guys who can play the short porch.”

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The Yankees created MLB history by using as many as 8 left-handed batters in the postseason against right-handed pitching. But the left-heavy approach did not help them in the long run.

The Tampa Bay Rays fanned the Yankees as many as 31 times in the ALDS. The Bronx Bombers managed to strike out the Rays only 18 times, even with Cam Schlittler taking the mound in ALDS Game 2.

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Their 27.4% strikeout rate (4th worst in MLB) in the regular season also highlights the Yankees’ troubles with putting runners on base and capitalizing on it.

According to Team Rankings, the Yankees left 3.30 runners in scoring position per game, ranking fourth in MLB.

With the Yankees needing to fix this problem, Duquette thinks the Phillies’ veteran Kyle Schwarber would be an ideal choice.

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DHing for the Phillies, Schwarber slashed .232/.354/.503 this year, with 45 home runs and 97 RBI. He reached base 105 times in the regular season. The former GM thinks Schwarber could hit as many as 60 homers at Yankee Stadium, capitalizing on the short porch.

However, it’s not only about the numbers.

Schwarber also brings 12 years of MLB experience to the clubhouse. But Schwarber has a no-trade clause in his 5-year, $150 million contract extension signed in December 2025.

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If not Schwarber, then it could be the Japanese infielder Teruaki Sato.

Sato won the Triple Crown in NPB, and MLB is set to be his next destination.

Beyond the trade market, Sato can be a potential option for the Yankees. While established veterans can stabilize their roster, developing talents for the future is equally important for long-term value, especially if they end up trading Spencer Jones, as Duquette suggested.

Spencer Jones debuted for the Yankees this season. However, his discipline at the plate has been a concern.

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Jones recorded a 36.3% strikeout rate and a 38.7% whiff rate in 2026. Moreover, outfielders like Bellinger, Aaron Judge, and Jasson Dominguez make Jones expendable, especially if the team wants to upgrade the roster.

The Yankees must find a way to consistently put runners on base and score more runs. For a franchise with World Series ambitions, the offseason should be more about finding and fixing the roster holes.