Craig Breslow Breaks Silence on Red Sox Tension Rumors After Owner Expresses Clear Discontent

There are problems all over the Boston Red Sox, and it is showing. After the production on the field dropped, questions were being asked about the management. And amid that, there was a report that the management was not happy with Craig Breslow using too much analytics. But that doesn’t seem to be the case, according to the Red Sox GM.

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Reports suggested that Theo Epstein was really unhappy with how the Red Sox were being run, but Breslow thinks that it’s not the right info.

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“We have the type of relationship where I don’t make a ton out of media reports because I know if Theo thinks there is something we can do better … he’s going to pick up the phone and call and have the conversation directly,” said the GM, talking about the reports of disappointment.

Before the Red Sox began their series against the Yankees, Craig Breslow addressed one of the biggest storylines that is running in Boston. Reports claimed that Theo Epstein was very disappointed with how Breslow was heavily reliant on analytics.

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And some of the things that Breslow has done over the offseason have proved this as well. Since trading Rafael Devers, the Red Sox have not added any power bat, even when Fenway Park favors power hitters.

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And there were reports that the coaches or the players don’t get to make any changes to their routines, and the routine is set by the analytical department. This has led to players like Roman Anthony getting injured and hitting the IL.

But the chief baseball officer pushed back against those reports during the pregame interview. Breslow said that he shares a good relationship with Epstein that stretches back years. He said that if Epstein didn’t like something, he would be the first one on the phone with Breslow, telling him to improve.

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Breslow’s response had importance because even though a minority owner, Theo Epstein still plays a major role in the team. Breslow went on to explain that Epstein gives his views on a regular basis and tries to help Breslow with how he had handled similar situations while he was a GM.

From Breslow’s viewpoint, the relationship is as healthy as it gets despite the speculation. But when we have multiple reports suggesting that Epstein is disappointed, it is difficult to ignore. Because Epstein is someone who started the Modern Analytics Era, and when there are reports of him being unhappy, it is serious.

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But even if you take Breslow at his word, there was another report that still proves that the management is not happy. Red Sox legend David Ortiz recently shared that when he had a conversation with owner John Henry, Henry was not happy.

“He knows the direction of this team, and he’s worried about the team’s situation more than what people think he is… I sat down to talk to John, and he wants to figure it out,” said Ortiz after his conversation with the owner. They have scored just 248 runs in the season and hit just 48 homers.

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Even though there are reports, Craig Breslow’s future is not in danger, but if he doesn’t find a way to turn the season around, we might be seeing a new GM for the Red Sox sooner rather than later. But there are a few moves Breslow can do to save his job.

3 moves that could save Craig Breslow’s job at Boston

The Boston Red Sox enter June sitting at the bottom of the AL East. Despite the disappointing record, Boston remains within striking distance of a Wild Card spot and is just 3.5 games behind.

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That reality has kept Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow focused on improving the roster. Since managerial changes, Boston’s offense improved from last-place OPS to 7 in the league. And to make that even better, Breslow will be looking to add some impactful bats, and that brings a few of the Red Sox players into the conversation for a trade.

One player who instantly draws attention is Masataka Yoshida. Although injuries have limited his impact this season, his bat continues showing signs of value. Yoshida carries a .252 average with a decent OBP of .348.

He also had a key role in the Red Sox getting a comeback win against the Guardians after he drove in 2 runs with a single. Those moments remind teams why Boston could still find interest despite his current numbers not showing much.

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While Yoshida remains a possible trade candidate, Greg Weissert presents another trade chance.

Last season, he emerged as one of Boston’s more dependable bullpen arms with an ERA of 2.82. This year, however, home runs and inconsistency have hurt his overall numbers. The reliever has given up 5 homers and has an ERA of 3.96.

That drop in production could make him part of a larger package. Many teams are searching for a bullpen arm, and the Red Sox could use him to get a good deal. But the biggest question surrounds Jarren Duran and what Boston should do with him.

Duran recently put together an 8-game hitting streak and reached 10 homers in the season. But his numbers are not even close to last season, and his value has hit the highest possible number. But Craig Breslow decided not to trade him, and with him not performing, the value would have dropped. Even then, there are still teams that could use him.

Years of team control and game-changing speed continue to hold his market value. That combination keeps his name connected to many teams.

All of those decisions eventually led back to Craig Breslow’s position. Boston has already made changes to the coaching staff after a season filled with frustration. Yet the club remains close enough to contention to justify aggressive moves.

A successful deadline could strengthen the roster while calming concerns around Craig Breslow and his job. And for Breslow, the coming weeks may carry as much weight as the standings.