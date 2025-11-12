Craig Breslow Faces Serious Threat From AL Rival as Alex Bregman’s Red Sox Loyalty Slowly Fades Away

Ian Browne of MLB.com reported that Alex Bregman and the Red Sox share mutual interest in a reunion. But that mutual interest may be slowly fading away as Alex Bregman has decided to opt out of his three-year deal. As per MLB.com, Bregman “will likely seek long-term security…..However, Boston preferred a shorter-term deal.” Now, USA Today’s Evan Petzol has reported that Breslow needs to consider one AL rival as a serious threat in the running.

“The Tigers like Bregman, so he should once again be their No. 1 target this offseason.” At the beginning of the year, A.J. Hinch praised the star, “It’s obvious he’s a very talented player, a very impactful player and someone who’s close to my heart. This is a guy who I’m really close with.”

In fact, last offseason, Bregman was the Tigers’ top target before the third baseman decided to go with the Red Sox. But the interest apparently never faded.

Offensively, he will be the perfect fit for the team, which has struggled with contact problems in 2025. Plus, the team ranked 27th in terms of strikeout rates with a percentage of 23.9, as per StatMuse. Bregman can help steady that issue, who delivered a 14.1 percent strikeout rate in 2025.

The Tigers also had a low whiff rate, 25.9 percent, and walk rate, 8.4 percent. A-Breg can stabilize these areas, too, with his 13.9 percent whiff rate and 10.1 percent walk rate.

It just highlights how consistent Bregman is in terms of control at-bats and contact. And his 18 home runs and .262 average this season, after missing time with injuries, only show his ability to produce.

Then, there’s Bregman’s defensive performance. At 3B, Bregman delivered a .969 fielding percentage in 113 games. Fangraphs also listed him on most of the 2025 third-baseman leaderboard with 972.1 innings. So, with Breggy at third, the Tigers can definitely have a reliable.

Alex Bregman also played second base when needed, appearing 9 times in the position throughout his career.

Such flexibility can help the Tigers make roster adjustments.

In recent seasons, the Detroit Tigers’ 3B has been a “black hole,” and an upgrade with Alex Bregman may fix that. Now, only time will tell whether the Tigers can offer a projected six-year, $180 million deal to the third baseman.

Now, as Boston faces uncertainty with Bregman, it might force them to look for their next wave of talent to fill the void at third base.

Nolan Arenado emerges as a veteran safety net

If Bregman chooses another team, then Craig Breslow will have to go with a contingency plan. And as per multiple reports, Nolan Arenado has entered the Red Sox’s radar as a powerful trade target from the Cardinals.

Breslow’s team was close to getting the eight-time All-Star earlier this season before the Alex Bregman deal. Now, Arenado’s long-term friendship with Trevor Story only adds to the intrigue.

But this is not the same Arenado who once terrified pitchers in Colorado.

Nolan comes with a career-worst season, slashing .237 and .666 OPS with declining power and defense that is starting to show age. A total of $42 million is left on his deal over the next two seasons, and Breslow is experiencing a risky premise here.

Still, Arenado’s experience, versatility, and leadership might provide short-term stability. It may not be a dream come true for Boston, but it might be a practical solution if Breggy leaves.

Nolan Arenado could be that veteran for the Red Sox with stability while preparing young arms to safeguard the franchise’s long-term future.