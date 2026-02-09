Craig Breslow Fails to Appease Red Sox Nation as Caleb Durbin Trade Faces Serious Doubts

Let’s get one thing straight: The Boston Red Sox are not better than last season. Not only did they lose out on Alex Bregman, but they have made no effort to cover that spot with someone close to his talent. They went out and signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and it didn’t make any fans happy. But now they have given away too much for a Caleb Durbin, who is good.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It was reported by Tyler Milliken, quoting Jeff Passan, “Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton, and Shane Drohan are the entire package going to the Brewers for Caleb Durbin.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Boston traded with the Milwaukee Brewers on February 9, 2026, to acquire infielder Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler, and a Competitive Balance Round B draft pick. Durbin finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .256 with 11 home runs, 53 RBI, and 18 steals across 136 games in 2025.

Boston sent left-handers Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan and infielder David Hamilton to Milwaukee in that six-player trade. Durbin’s versatility includes appearances at second base and shortstop, giving the Red Sox options beyond third base.

ADVERTISEMENT

The draft pick the Boston Red Sox received is projected to fall around No. 67 overall in the 2026 draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The Red Sox gave up three players with tangible roles to acquire Durbin, starting with Harrison, a former top prospect. Harrison posted a 4.04 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 35⅔ innings in 2025, showing flashes but no sustained breakout.

Shane Drohan, ranked No. 30 in Boston’s system, recorded a 2.27 ERA in Triple-A before the trade. David Hamilton appeared in 91 games for Boston in 2025, adding speed with 22 steals despite a .198 batting average.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three departing players carried roster expectations entering the 2026 season.

Caleb Durbin’s profile fits Boston’s infield needs, pairing contact skill with defensive flexibility. In 2025, Durbin produced a .721 OPS while finishing third in Rookie of the Year balloting, showing immediate league value. His 2.8 WAR last season ranked among Milwaukee’s most impactful individual contributions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boston’s infield needed a right-handed bat after Alex Bregman departed via free agency. Durbin’s 18 stolen bases also point to value beyond power in Boston’s lineup construction.

Despite Durbin’s fit, the Boston Red Sox surrendered players who contributed meaningfully during 2025 and project future value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison originally arrived as the primary return in the Rafael Devers trade, reflecting his organizational importance.

Hamilton filled a recurring utility role, offering speed and defensive coverage throughout the season.

Drohan’s Triple-A production earned him protection on the 40-man roster before the deal. Sending out three rostered players for one everyday infielder reduced Boston’s immediate depth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, Caleb Durbin brings versatility and proven rookie production to a Boston infield needing stability. His .256 average and 11 home runs provide dependable output compared to recent internal options.

Still, Boston parted with three contributors who collectively filled rotation, bullpen, and bench roles. How the trade is judged will depend on Caleb Durbin sustaining production and Boston replacing lost depth.

That balance will define the trade’s long-term impact as the 2026 season unfolds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Red Sox fans are angry at Craig Breslow after the Caleb Durbin trade

The Red Sox stirred anger by reshaping their roster again, and fans noticed the imbalance immediately. Craig Breslow framed the move as progress, yet the return felt lighter than the outgoing cost. That tension defines the Durbin reaction, because giving up multiple contributors rarely calms a demanding fanbase.

Red Sox fans echoed “3 bodies for a .250 3B with no pop” after the Durbin trade, saying Boston surrendered too much for thin offense. That comment reflects frustration that Boston traded Harrison, Hamilton, and Drohan just to add a contact‑hitting third baseman with limited power value. Fans remember when the front office traded star Rafael Devers last season and received pitchers and prospects that failed to lift the lineup in return. That earlier move drew heavy criticism for weakening Boston’s offense instead of adding impactful talent this season.

Fans summed up the frustration bluntly when one said, “Breslow continues to make everything he made bad worse.” That comment grew louder after the club failed to re‑sign Alex Bregman, who hit .273 with 18 homers and 62 RBIs in 2025 before opting out in free agency. Instead of adding impactful bats, the front office signed Isiah Kiner‑Falefa to a one‑year deal despite his .262 average and limited power in 138 games last season. The only standout move this offseason was trading for Willson Contreras, a proven power bat who adds middle lineup strength.

Fans summed up their frustration bluntly when one wrote, “Feels like at best a lateral move. Durbin doesn’t wow me, and it feels like they’re giving up on Harrison.” That comment reflects how Boston surrendered Harrison, Hamilton, and Drohan to land Durbin, a player with contact skills but limited power. While Hamilton’s departure draws relief from fans after his .198 batting average and baserunning miscues in 2025, critics worry the haul doesn’t outweigh what was lost. The idea that “the juice doesn’t seem worth the squeeze” captures the matchup between modest return and real roster cost.

A disappointed fan wrote, “I straight up don’t see the vision,” reflecting widespread unease. That comment underscores how Boston’s offseason lacked game‑changing additions after crashing out early in the 2025 Wild Card loss to the Yankees. Craig Breslow’s moves, including adding Durbin and Kiner‑Falefa, haven’t lifted the lineup beyond its 2025 performance. The team did trade for Willson Contreras, but that alone hasn’t reshaped Boston’s competitive trajectory.

A salty fan wrote, “From a 35 HR per year player to 11 HR per year player at 3B. Craig sure is cookin’!” capturing pure frustration over the Red Sox’s swap of power for contact. Boston traded away their elite slugger several months before for pitchers and prospects, drawing major backlash from fans who felt the return lacked impactful hitters. Devers produced star power both in Boston and with the Giants, contributing a strong offensive track record and elite run production before the move. The Caleb Durbin deal brought a .256 hitter with 11 homers last season, far less power than Boston’s previous third baseman.

Craig Breslow’s offseason moves leave Red Sox fans questioning whether any coherent plan actually exists. Trading top-tier talent for Caleb Durbin illustrates a front office more enamored with activity than meaningful results. The backlash shows Boston’s supporters are not impressed, and sarcasm now colors every roster update from Breslow.