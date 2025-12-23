The Boston Red Sox have not been quick on their feet this offseason. The whole of Boston is already frustrated with Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber slipping away. And now the Red Sox are stuck in another dilemma: they either act quickly or they are going to lose on Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette. But why is Craig Breslow not acting?

Let’s hear from Craig Breslow, who talked about the strategy in his recent interview.

“It’s not a deliberate or intentional decision to close off one pathway in favor of another,” said Breslow in an interview. “We haven’t signed a free agent yet… not because there aren’t free agents that we’ve been engaged in… We just haven’t lined up yet.”

Craig Breslow said Boston remains patient on Alex Bregman while contract terms and timelines continue developing. Craig Breslow has described similar patience with Bo Bichette, noting positional flexibility but unresolved market movement. Those explanations land heavily because free agency advances quickly, and delays have already reshaped Boston’s options.

Boston already lost Pete Alonso at 155 million and Kyle Schwarber near 150 million dollars. Both hitters matched needs, shrinking middle-order depth once Baltimore landed Alonso, and Schwarber signed elsewhere. Those misses tightened the market as Boston pivoted toward Bregman while monitoring Bichette’s availability closely.

With rivals advancing talks, every quiet day amplified concern about timing and direction leaguewide now.

Bregman seeks five to six years near 170 million after opting out earlier this winter. In 2025, he hit .273 with 18 homers, anchoring Boston’s 89 73 season regular record. Bo Bichette produced 18 homers, 94 RBI, and a .923 postseason OPS during Toronto’s playoff run. Defensively, his shortstop metrics included minus 13 OAA last season and minus 28 overall total.

Boston cannot realistically commit to both contracts, forcing Craig Breslow to balance patience against risk now. If Bregman signs elsewhere, Bichette shifts from option to requirement almost immediately for roster planning. Losing both Alonso and Schwarber would thin run production and strain lineup construction severely.

With the season approaching, Breslow’s next calls carry weight that fans already feel daily across Boston.

Craig Breslow insists flexibility matters, but time keeps charging interest while Boston waits quietly. Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette are no abstractions; they are decisions demanding resolution now. After Alonso and Schwarber, patience risks becoming policy, and policies still decide seasons here.

Craig Breslow calls Casas after Contreras deal, emphasizing recovery and roster depth

Craig Breslow picked up the phone like a general surveying his troops, dialing Triston Casas into what could easily pass for a boardroom briefing. Injuries, trades, and an ever-shifting lineup have turned first base into a high-stakes game of musical chairs, and Casas is right in the middle. Breslow’s words were measured, but the message was clear: adapt, recover, and prove your worth.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow spoke with Triston Casas shortly after the Contreras trade, addressing his future clearly. He told Casas, “We still have a ton of confidence and belief in Triston,” emphasizing the importance of his recovery progress. Casas has struggled with injuries, including a patellar tendon rupture in 2025 and a rib cartilage tear in 2024, limiting him to 251 career games.

Despite setbacks, he showed promise with 24 home runs and an .856 OPS in 2023, finishing third in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

Breslow highlighted the opportunity for Casas to impact games once healthy, stating, “What he needs to do is commit to doing everything possible to get back on the field.” The Red Sox acquired Contreras to play primarily first base, providing depth while keeping Casas’ path flexible, including potential DH duties.

Casas remains under team control for three more seasons, and the organization is monitoring his progress carefully to determine playing time.

Breslow’s call reminds fans that first base is no place for the faint-hearted this season. Casas must balance recovery with opportunity, proving that talent alone cannot command a roster spot. The Red Sox now juggle depth and expectation, watching closely as Casas navigates a high-stakes return to the field.