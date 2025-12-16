Craig Breslow Handed Clear Ultimatum on $87.5M Cardinals Player After Red Sox’s Schwarber–Alonso Misstep

The Boston Red Sox will surely be on the “Loser” side of the draw when looking at how the offseason has gone till now. They had 2 big players in mind and thought at least one of them was coming back. But they missed out on both Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber. Now, there is one other player that Craig Breslow is going all out for, and Boston better hope that Breslow gets him.

“After choosing to not make an offer to Kyle Schwarber and failing to land Pete Alonso, Contreras has quickly become one of the more intriguing names,” said Tyler Milliken. “Time to see if Craig Breslow and Chaim Bloom can make some more magic.”

Boston pursued Pete Alonso for power stability, valuing his 2025-leading xwOBA and homer totals. Negotiations stalled, and Alonso said goodbye, leaving first base unresolved. Kyle Schwarber also slipped away despite fit concerns, on-base strength, and postseason experience. Those misses narrowed options and increased urgency around replacing lost production after lineup changes.

Attention shifted toward Willson Contreras, with reporting confirming Craig Breslow’s significant interest there. Contreras hit .257 with 20 homers and 127 wRC+ in 2025. He transitioned to first base, playing 135 games while ranking 8th in xwOBA. His power profile included strong barrel rates, pull air gains, and reliable road production.

Financially, Contreras carries $18M in 2026, $18.5M in 2027, plus the 2028 option club. That structure fits Boston’s tax planning while addressing first base uncertainty post-Devers trade.

Support matters if Alex Bregman arrives, since middle-order balance requires protection and lineup depth. Contreras’s presence stabilizes production, reducing pressure on Alex Bregman and complementing additional acquisitions’ offensive.

If the Red Sox fail to get Contreras, they are going to be repeating the same mistakes of not being aggressive and trying to build a more competitive team than their rivals. Toronto, Baltimore, and New York continue adding depth, raising competitive thresholds across League East. Boston’s window depends on converting interest into agreements that translate numbers into nightly results.

After Alonso and Schwarber slipped away, Breslow now faces a narrowing path forward publicly. Securing Willson Contreras would signal intent, while failure would confirm caution masquerading as strategy again. As Toronto, Baltimore, and New York build, Boston chooses relevance or rehearses explanations publicly.

The Red Sox infield just got another update

Another quiet corner of the roster just got a little louder. The long-term plan now looks less like a blueprint and more like a whiteboard with names erased and rewritten in marker. When the Boston Red Sox start juggling their infield, and Ketel Marte enters the conversation, it’s never just noise.

Trade discussions around Ketel Marte intensified as Arizona evaluates roster flexibility entering the upcoming season. Marte carries five remaining seasons of control and a $11.5 million 2031 player option. He owns Silver Slugger awards in each of the last two seasons played. Across 2023 and 2024, Marte produced 64 home runs with consistent availability leaguewide.

That production frames Boston’s interest as the club seeks dependable infield power now. Marte averaged .283 last season, ranking among baseball’s top offensive second basemen overall. Boston’s lineup lacked sustained middle-infield power, a gap reflected in recent scoring trends. Adding Marte would address that shortfall while preserving payroll structure through controlled contract years.

Between planning and reality, the Red Sox again find their infield decisions answering louder questions. Ketel Marte represents certainty in production, forcing Boston to confront timing, youth, and ambition. If this update signals anything, it is that stability rarely arrives quietly in Fenway.