Craig Breslow Risking Red Sox Getting Trampled Over at Roman Anthony’s Expense- Report

If there’s one area the Red Sox really nailed this offseason, it’s pitching. From bringing in Sonny Gray via trade to dropping $130 million on Ranger Suárez, they’ve basically done everything possible to beef up that staff. But the offense? That’s still a big question mark.

They haven’t truly replaced what they lost with Alex Bregman. Sure, adding Willson Contreras helps, but does that actually make up for Bregman’s bat? That’s debatable. And if you remember how rough things got down the stretch in 2025 after Roman Anthony went injured, it’s hard not to worry about a repeat.

MLB insider Buster Olney served a reality check. He pointed out that in a division loaded with star sluggers, the Red Sox could easily get overwhelmed if their lineup can’t keep up.

“After Roman Anthony got hurt at the end of 2025, the Red Sox looked two bats short — their series against the Yankees was like a middleweight boxer facing a heavyweight — and if Boston’s lineup isn’t upgraded, they will be incredibly reliant on Anthony and Contreras, in a division that includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Aaron Judge, Junior Caminero, Pete Alonso and Gunnar Henderson,” Olney shared.

Well, the Red Sox are stuck in a brutal neighborhood as the AL East is loaded. The Yankees roll out Aaron Judge, the Blue Jays have Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and the Orioles just added Pete Alonso. And Boston? Craig Breslow still bets on Roman Anthony and Willson Contreras as his biggest power surge.

But that’s where the worry kicks in. What if Anthony goes down again?

So, for anyone who forgot how much he mattered, the numbers tell the story. After Anthony suffered a season-ending injury in September 2025, the Red Sox played exactly .500 ball, going 11–11 to close out the year. And with him in the lineup? They posted a 46–27 record. And as a leadoff hitter, Anthony was on another level, hitting .336/.439/.564 with a 1.003 OPS in just 31 games.

So, once he was gone, the offense noticeably sputtered, especially in the AL Wild Card Series against the Yankees, where runs were hard to come by.

That’s why, as Olney points out, Boston may be gambling again by not locking in another dependable bat. And the timing couldn’t be worse. The top free agents are already off the board. Bo Bichette, Kyle Tucker, and Cody Bellinger all secured their destinations, leaving the Red Sox with fewer options.

The game for the Red Sox is still not over

Sure, the headline names are off the board, but that doesn’t mean the door is completely shut for the Red Sox. There are still ways to upgrade the offense. And Isaac Paredes is a name that actually makes a lot of sense.

Well, Paredes brings real right-handed pop. What really stands out is his ability to get on base. Sure, a .352 OBP in 2025 isn’t something that grabs headlines, but it’s exactly the kind of production that helps stabilize a lineup and makes life easier for the hitters around him.

That skill set fits where Boston is right now. They need someone who can work counts, punish mistakes, and keep innings moving in the middle of the order. On top of that, Paredes isn’t a short-term rental as he’s under club control beyond 2025. So, at 26, he lines up perfectly with the age range the Red Sox have been targeting: young enough to grow with the core, but established enough to be dependable.

Hence, at this point, the opportunity remains. The ball’s in the Red Sox’s court to make sure the offense doesn’t fall apart again.