Craig Breslow Told to Go After 2 Rival Stars if Red Sox Miss Out on Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman changed his Instagram profile picture back to a photo of him in a Red Sox uniform. It’s Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow’s top goal to bring back the three-time All-Star. However, the market for Bregman is expanding. With that, there’s a real chance that his price tag could rise beyond Boston’s comfort zone. In that case, who will Craig Breslow turn to?

“If the Red Sox don’t bring back Alex Bregman, I do expect them to make a pivot towards Ketel Marte.” Robbie Hyde said in his recent podcast. “The Red Sox would show some interest in Bo Bichette coming off a great bounce-back year; he hit .311 with an on-base percentage of .357, a slugging percentage of .483, a WRC+ of 134, and 18 homers, and he has family ties in Boston.”

On the contrary, a few reports have also hinted that the Red Sox’s interest in Ketel Marte may have cooled after the addition of Willson Contreras. But undoubtedly, Marte still seems like the type of player who would fit seamlessly in Boston.

For the Diamondbacks star, Hyde said the Red Sox have been involved in trade talks about him over the past couple of weeks.

Apparently, it’s been said that Arizona will not let Marte leave unless it receives young pitchers in return. And after the Red Sox brought in Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo earlier this offseason, they have plenty of pitching depth to work with, which could make them an ideal trade partner for Arizona.

Marte could fit neatly into Boston’s infield at second base, with Marcelo Mayer sliding over to third. If that doesn’t happen after all, the Red Sox could turn their attention to Bo Bichette.

The Red Sox held a Zoom meeting with the Blue Jays star ahead of the Winter Meetings. They’ve spent the past seven years seeing just how incredible he can be at the plate. However, ahead of the new year, there hasn’t been much movement on the Bichette-to-Boston front.

Bo Bichette only a backup option for the Red Sox?

MassLive’s Chris Cotillo reported this Monday that the Red Sox are still looking to add another bat following the Willson Contreras trade.

While Bo Bichette remains on Boston’s radar, Cotillo noted that he would likely only come into play if Alex Bregman ends up signing elsewhere.

“Speaking to people with the Red Sox, it’s clear that Plan A, at this point in the winter, is locking down a reunion with Alex Bregman, though the sides have yet to line up on a deal to this point,” he wrote. “If Bregman signs elsewhere, a pivot to Bo Bichette, who would play second base, is possible.”

Cotillo also added that the Red Sox have at least explored trade possibilities for second basemen Brendan Donovan of the Cardinals and Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks. Although these two options are likely more of a fallback, much like a potential big swing for Bichette.

Then there is a fair argument that Bichette could end up being the better player over the next six years. That lines up with the expected length of both players’ following contracts. Bichette would likely command a longer deal simply because he’s four years younger than Alex Bregman. And looking forward, Bichette’s bat may be the most dependable long-term asset either player brings to the table.