Craig Breslow Trashed as Red Sox Fail to Fill $313M Self-Inflicted Hole Amid Pete Alonso Disappointment

The Red Sox’s offer to Pete Alonso reportedly lagged far behind Baltimore’s. A prominent agent summed it up after the Winter Meetings, saying Boston “doesn’t believe in long-term deals.” That stance only grew more questionable when The Boston Globe reported the team was wary of Alonso’s age. Whatever went wrong, the Red Sox likely wouldn’t have been chasing Alonso at all if they hadn’t already mishandled their $313 million relationship with Rafael Devers.

“They would not have needed to be in the market for Pete Alonso or Kyle Schwarber if they had just handled the situation better with Rafael Devers,” as pointed out in Tessie’s recent podcast before Alonso signed with the Orioles.

And when he did, Tessie doubled down on his take from BOSSportsGordo’s X handle and said, “Hate relitigating the Devers stuff because it’s in the past, but it’s hard not to think about what this team could have looked like for the foreseeable future with him in the fold. He’s exactly the type of player they’re looking for, except he’s better. Ugh.”

Craig Breslow is clearly taking a lot of heat since the Red Sox lost Alonso to the Orioles. It didn’t have to end up this way because Boston already had a player of that caliber until they shipped him to the San Francisco Giants.

That can’t be undone now.

But the links between Alonso and the Red Sox felt almost too perfect to miss. His wife’s family is from Quincy, Massachusetts; he fits effortlessly in Boston’s lineup and their ballpark. And most importantly, he was the highest-floor bat available in the market.

All this while, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow emphasized the need for a true power hitter in the Red Sox roster.

“Without getting into the details of specific pursuits, the profile that I’ve talked about wanting to add is certainly one that he would fit. But these things don’t always line up. We’ve got to make the best decisions that we can for the organization. And players have to make the best decisions for themselves and their families, and now we’ve got to figure out another way to improve our roster.” Breslow said the other day.

Now, as it has always been, it’s on Breslow to figure out how to inject more production into this current batting order. And that begins with his next move in the Bregman sweepstakes.

What’s the latest on Alex Bregman and the Red Sox’s potential reunion?

Craig Breslow recently admitted that the Red Sox will “remain engaged with any player that we think can help us. [Alex Bregman] is certainly one of them.”

“In terms of Alex, we saw what he was able to bring on the field and in the clubhouse last year.”

In order to bring him back, the Red Sox will likely need to put at least a five-year offer on the table. That lies probably in the same ballpark as the deals Alonso and Schwarber just signed with the Orioles and Phillies, respectively. If Alex Bregman takes another run with the Red Sox, he’d again bring much-needed veteran leadership. And of course, he’d be the reliable right-handed bat, which helps to balance the Red Sox’s left-heavy lineup. That side already features Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, and Jarren Duran.

Still, the Red Sox would need one more impact hitter alongside Alex Bregman.

Pete Alonso is already off the board. With that, Bo Bichette becomes an interesting free-agent target for the Red Sox. His career high is 29 homers from the 2021 season. But Fenway Park’s hitter-friendly left field could easily help him reach the 30-homer mark. On the other hand, Jorge Polanco and Eugenio Suárez could also be considered if the Sox are targeting power bats.