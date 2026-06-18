Craig Breslow’s Close Aide and Driveline Founder Reveals Real Reason Behind Sudden Red Sox Exit Decision

After spending more than two years with the Boston Red Sox, the Driveline founder has finally parted ways with the organization. The news of Kyle Boddy’s abrupt exit comes at a time when the Red Sox are having one of the worst seasons in history. Following the end of his tenure with the Red Sox, Boddy has revealed why he left the franchise.

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Initially hired to help the Red Sox research and develop their pitching, Boddy later shifted to an advisory role. Before his exit, he was serving as a Special Advisor to Craig Breslow. Tim Healey of the Boston Globe reported that the reduction of Boddy’s role at the organization was the reason behind his departure. He left the franchise to pursue different opportunities in pro baseball.

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“Driveline founder Kyle Boddy has left the Red Sox organization to pursue other opportunities in professional baseball, according to @timbhealey. Boddy was serving as a Special Advisor to Craig Breslow, a role he said had become “very part-time,” Gordo reported on X.

The split reportedly occurred a month ago, when Boddy realized his two other roles were clashing with his Red Sox commitments. Though he did not go into detail about his other jobs, Boddy works as an advisor to MLB and NPB, per his social media.

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“If not for that, I’d stay with the org, but had to make a tough choice is all,” Following his departure, Boddy told the Boston Globe. “Still very close with all the guys and hope for the best for the organization.”

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The Driveline founder has been one of the most important hires that Craig Breslow made for the Red Sox. Breslow hired Boddy in January 2024, soon after he became the team’s president of baseball operations in late 2023. He has also served as their interim director of baseball sciences.

Before being employed by the Red Sox, Boddy was a part of the Cincinnati Reds. During the 2020-21 season, he acted as the Reds’ director of pitching.

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The growth of the Red Sox’s pitching under Breslow has been a major area of success for the president of baseball operations. Last season, the Boston pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB, with a 3.70 ERA. Despite their disastrous season (29-42) this year, they are ranked tenth in the league, posting a 3.93 ERA. Boddy and Driveline have contributed significantly to this growth.

What is Driveline and its impact on the Red Sox?

Driveline is a data-driven player development facility that Kyle Boddy founded in 2008. The organization uses biomechanics, motion capture, and specialized equipment to bring overall performance development, including pitching and hitting. Since its foundation, Driveline’s impact on baseball has increased significantly. Multiple major league players train with them. Their facilities are spread throughout Seattle, Washington, Phoenix, Arizona, Tampa, and Florida.

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Driveline has been closely associated with the Red Sox. Payton Tolle and Connelly Early are two of Boston’s pitching prospects whom Driveline helped develop.

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The Red Sox’s hitting coach, John Soteropulos, is also a former Driveline coach. He was promoted to the position after the firing of Alex Cora and other coaching staff.

However, Driveline has also been involved in a controversy during its association with the Red Sox. In 2025, there was a rumor that a Driveline staff member interfered when a young player asked for advice from Jim Rice, the legendary Hall of Famer. Boddy put the rumors to rest after he clarified that the concerned staffer was not a Driveline employee. Following the incident, Boddy had reportedly stated that he would never encourage such behavior.