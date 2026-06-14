Craig Breslow’s Job on Thin Ice as Red Sox’s Playoff Hopes Dwindle Despite Front Office Shake-Up, Per Insider

The Boston Red Sox fired Alex Cora when the team was 10-17. Now that the team is struggling with a 29-39 record, rumor mills are stuffed with speculations around Craig Breslow. When the same team had a history of firing Ben Cherington, Dave Dombrowski, and Chaim Bloom within four seasons, it became more obvious to speculate about Breslow’s future. Boston’s front office declined any such rumors, keeping their faith in their CBO. But as per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, there’s nothing believable in the Red Sox’ ownership.

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“The Boston Red Sox ownership insists that Craig Breslow, president of baseball operations, is in no immediate danger of being fired. It’s just that no one in baseball believes them, believing they’ll be looking for his replacement this winter,” Nightengale reported.

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The Red Sox have a well-documented history of abrupt, shocking front-office and dugout shakeups. The ownership under John Henry and Sam Kennedy often makes impulsive, franchise-altering decisions during periods of underperformance or when the organization’s strategic direction shifts. For instance, in 2023, they fired the then-Chief Baseball Officer, Chaim Bloom, near the end of his fourth year. Bloom had been hired to build a sustainable pipeline, but consistently low divisional finishes led to his ouster.

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Then, back in 2019, less than a year after capturing the 2018 World Series, the Red Sox shockingly parted ways with the then-President of Baseball Operations, Dave Dombrowski. Red Sox cited a desire to pivot toward player development and younger talent. Most recently, Cora and five other coaches were fired just within the first 27 games of this season.

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Considering all these scenes, Breslow is currently in a more challenging situation. After firing Cora at 10-17, a turnaround was expected, but the team is on the verge of becoming the first Red Sox squad since 1933 to have 50 losses by July 4. In addition, Breslow’s multiple failures in the recent time making things worse.

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Breslow’s sudden decision with Cora was met with skepticism from the clubhouse. Trevor Story stated that Breslow’s initial explanation to the team regarding the surprise firing of manager Alex Cora was not “satisfactory.” According to Garrett Whitlock, players were not given a chance to ask questions regarding Cora’s firing by Breslow. So, the clubhouse’s relations with its CBO could determine his tenure.

“If you have a personality that doesn’t relate well to the players, then you need to have an assistant who would be the conduit between you and them to make it work. If you aren’t doing well with the media, then you better have a manager who can speak to the media on your behalf, or have ownership that backs you on that. Craig Breslow is learning on the job,” former MLB GM Jim Bowden remarked about Breslow.

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And just when the team is on a historic slump, it will be a miracle if the Red Sox continue with Craig Breslow. But he still has time till the trade deadline to make a splash for one last time.

An aggressive trade deadline could save Breslow’s job

The Red Sox have a few needs to be fulfilled by the deadline. For instance, the team is desperate for right-handed power. Securing a premier right-handed hitter stabilizes a historically sluggish lineup without sacrificing foundational farm pieces. If someone like Isaac Paredes or Zach Neto could be signed by August 3, the team could expect a turnaround.

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Some of Breslow’s botched moves, like trading Rafael Devers away for Alex Bregman and eventually losing him to free agency, are still haunting the team. Caleb Durbin is the Red Sox’s starting name at the hot corner. He is currently hitting .197 and could manage only 3 HRs. In comparison, Bregman is hitting .246 with 6 homers, and Devers is hitting .234 with 9 homers.

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A marquee third baseman by the deadline could thus elevate Breslow’s stats on the team. Breslow’s contract reportedly runs through the next year. For the Red Sox, either the trade deadline would be the last dance for their CBO, or another season could test Breslow’s worth in Boston.