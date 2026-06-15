Craig Breslow’s Red Sox Departure Buzz Grows Louder as MLB Analysts Spark Doubt Amid Disastrous Season

The sentiment around Major League Baseball is that Craig Breslow’s time as the Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox is running out. Even though they won a series against the Texas Rangers, it did little to help the team’s woes. With a 29-40 record, they remain dead last in the AL East. MLB analysts are casting doubt on Breslow’s future, despite Sam Kennedy saying otherwise.

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“I think Craig Breslow is on his way out,” observed Greg Hill on June 15 on The Greg Hill Show.

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The Boston Red Sox are no strangers to firing general managers. They hired Breslow in October 2023 in the wake of Chaim Bloom’s firing. Boston fired Bloom in his fourth year after the Red Sox repeatedly finished last (2020, 2022, and 2023) in the AL East.

The franchise also fired Dave Dombrowski in 2019, within a year of winning the 2018 World Series. The Red Sox were on the verge of missing the playoffs then.

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This season, Boston is five games away from the AL Wild Card spot and is at risk of recording 50 losses for the first time since 1933. So, if principal owner John Henry and president Sam Kennedy decide to fire Breslow, it would not come as a shock.

Further, Breslow’s role in firing Alex Cora and five other coaches has also earned disapproval from the team’s players, including Trevor Story and Garrett Whitlock. They spoke about a lack of satisfactory explanation from the front office. Story reportedly wanted a more detailed conversation about Cora’s firing.

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Red Sox fans have also been outspoken about their frustration with the chief baseball officer. Though Chad Tracy’s 19-23 record is slightly better than the 10-17 start under Cora, it’s not enough to pull up the Red Sox. If Breslow can’t turn the season around by the trade deadline, the Red Sox can oust him in the winter. The ownership might hire a new GM for next season, who could hire a new manager.

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However, the upcoming CBA negotiations and the potential lockout in 2027 complicate the situation. Yet, Bob Nightengale of USA Today believes the Red Sox will soon pull the plug on Breslow.

“The Boston Red Sox ownership insists that Craig Breslow, president of baseball operations, is in no immediate danger of being fired. It’s just that no one in baseball believes them, believing they’ll be looking for his replacement this winter,” wrote Nightengale.

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As long as the Red Sox ownership doesn’t announce otherwise, Sam Kennedy’s assurances will cushion Breslow.

Sam Kennedy on Breslow’s job security

After reaching the playoff berth last year, the Red Sox’s fall this season has been disastrous and dramatic. The Red Sox are 11 games behind .500, with dwindling postseason chances. Managerial firing failed to turn the season in Boston’s favor; fans have blamed Craig Breslow for putting together an ineffective team.

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However, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy had only good words for Breslow, emphasizing his hard work. He has also revealed that firing Breslow has not been “on the table.”

“Look, I fully understand and appreciate questions regarding Craig Breslow and his job security and all that, but the issue of a change there, just to be clear, it’s not even on the table,” Kennedy said on The Greg Hill Show. “He is working as hard as anybody in terms of getting things back on track, but again, words are hollow right now.”

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Though Kennedy extended his support to Breslow, he did not hesitate to express his disappointment with the players.

“I think it’s important here at the outset just to acknowledge how embarrassing and unacceptable, maddening, frustrating — whatever words you want to use — the past two and a half months have been,” Kennedy said.

Except for Willson Contreras, an offseason addition, the star Red Sox hitters have been largely underperforming. Despite a series win, Caleb Durbin went hitless against the Rangers. Meanwhile, Jarren Duran is batting only .211 this season. Meanwhile, Contreras (.304 BA) went 8-for-12 in the series, including two homers in the finale. However, successful offseason additions, like Sonny Gray, Ranger Suarez, and Contreras, alone can’t save Breslow’s job. If he wants to keep his job, the CBO must pull the season around.