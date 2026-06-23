Craig Breslow’s Red Sox Job Turns Murky as Team Makes Sudden Decisions, Says Insider

The Boston Red Sox are 31-44, and Craig Breslow is scrambling to save his job. The Red Sox’s season appears to have unraveled before they even hit the halfway mark, and fans blame Breslow, the president of baseball operations. With the team not improving even under the new manager, Breslow’s job has become shaky. According to an MLB insider, Breslow is altering strategies to save his seat in the Red Sox front office.

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“I think Craig Breslow realizes that his time could be coming near. There’s a lot of pressure on him,” said Bob Nightengale, per Foul Territory. “I think maybe Craig Breslow is saying let’s throw these guys (scouts) out there.”

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Under Breslow, the Red Sox had significantly reduced and restructured their scouting program. It was a budget-saving move, as the Red Sox also turned to video data and analytics to select players. But in the past few weeks, the presence of Red Sox scouts in games has drastically increased. It indicates a quiet shift in strategy within the organization.

Breslow’s original cuts were meant to save money, but the reversal suggests ownership is losing confidence in his cost-cutting model.

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In March 2025, the Red Sox reportedly reduced their amateur scouting department to 22 members from the previous 34. However, they hired four more scouts later. But the changeup did not bring the results they wanted. After a brief playoff run last year, the Red Sox have suffered badly this year, as key players like Roman Anthony (.229 BA) and Garrett Crochet (6.30 ERA) failed to make an impact. Furthermore, Crochet is under a six-year, $170 million contract that runs through 2031, with a club option for the remaining years.

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But the Red Sox suddenly assigning scouts to MLB games amid speculation of becoming sellers before the August 3 trade deadline is indicative. The Red Sox may not hit reset mode at all, as everyone thought. Instead, they might be looking to trade away pieces to bring in players who can help them salvage their season.

In a USA Today column, Nightengale pointed out, “The Red Sox scored three or fewer runs in 55.6% of the games, going 3-12 (.200 winning percentage) in those games, before manager Alex Cora was fired this season. They have also scored three or fewer runs in 55.6% of the games under interim manager Chad Tracy, going 5-20 (.200 winning percentage).”

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So whether there will be anything left to save by the time the trade deadline rolls around depends on how the Red Sox perform in the upcoming months. It will perhaps also decide whether Breslow keeps his job in Boston. Though Sam Kennedy had assured a few weeks earlier that firing Breslow is not even on the table, it’s not set in stone. The Red Sox ownership would likely not give any warning if they decide to fire him anyway. The Philadelphia Phillies also ended up firing Rob Thomson despite Dave Dombrowski saying otherwise before.

At this point, nothing better than a turnaround can cement Breslow’s job. However, if not saving the season, acquiring top talent for the future can be his next best option.

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Meanwhile, the Red Sox have received a positive update about their 29-year-old star, Romy Gonzalez.

Romy Gonzalez ready to resume rehab

Romy Gonzalez’s timeline for returning to the MLB scenario has gone through ups and downs in the past couple of days. After a shoulder surgery in March, he has missed the entire season till now. However, he had started his much-awaited rehab assignment. Gonzalez’s first rehab start was successful; he drove in two runs. But he hit a setback in the next.

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During his second rehab game on Friday, hip flexor soreness forced him to shut down midway, after only two plate appearances. However, Tim Healey of the Boston Globe reported that Gonzalez will resume his rehab on Tuesday. He will start with Triple-A Worcester. If all goes to plan, Gonzalez can return to the Red Sox lineup by the end of June.

In his 96 games last season, Gonzalez was electric for the Red Sox. He slashed .305/.343/.483 with 35 extra-base hits in 341 plate appearances. The Red Sox could definitely use Gonzalez’s bat if he had retained his form after the injury.