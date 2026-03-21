Craig Breslow’s $60M Gamble’s Future in Doubt After Alex Cora Makes Tough Red Sox Decision

Last year, the Red Sox’s young utility man, Kristian Campbell, burst out in MLB with some real hitting. He hit .313/.420/.515 over his first 119 PA in the majors, announcing his arrival. However, things went southward in the next 141 PA when he hit only .157/.241/.220. That was a red flag for the manager, Alex Cora, as he demoted Campbell to the minors back in June. But as he is putting up some good numbers this spring, fans hoped for a turnaround, only to be heartbroken again.

“Sources: Kristian Campbell optioned to Triple A Worcester this morning,” Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo shared via X.

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Just before the start of this spring season, the chances of Campbell coming back to the majors were not great, but riding on his numbers and Cora’s hope that he saw a “big difference” in Campbell, fans expected to see him back in 2026. But nothing is happening in reality.

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After his initial hype faded last year, Campbell’s defense proved to be his biggest demerit. He posted -16 DRS and -8 OAA across only 471 2/3 innings at second base, which further cemented his demotion. But after his demotion, Campbell was decent in the minors, hitting .273/.382/.417 over 319 Triple-A PA. But does that justify his $60 million price tag?

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Reportedly, his hyped entry to the majors even influenced the Red Sox president, Craig Breslow, to offer him a $60 million deal for eight years. The approach was expected, considering Campbell was hitting .330 till 2024 in the minors, and Breslow just tried to secure the future hot property. However, his gamble took a sharp turn as Campbell travelled south in no time.

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Although this spring, Campbell is slugging at .220/.304/.341 with a .645 OPS, the Red Sox have a plethora of outfielders like Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Jarren Duran. So, Cora thought to keep Kristian Campbell in the minors for now.

However, it should be noted that keeping Kristian Campbell in the minors is steadily proving successful for the Red Sox. Why? Well, last year Campbell struck out 18 times in 20 games. He made a significant improvement and struck out only 11 times in 18 games this year. And in doing so, his OBP stands unaffected at .304 this spring compared to .305 last year.

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Now, with Campbell’s time at the minors extended further, fans are doubtful about his Red Sox future.

Fans are doubtful about Kristian Campbell’s future

The decision to send the $60 million player back to Triple-A had the fans reacting. Some believe that the Red Sox have trapped themselves in a familiar situation from 2014.

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“Might be best to release him and let him get a fresh start somewhere else. He is too big a failure to make it in Boston,” one fan said. “He’s never making it back, I fear. Not for the Sox. They’ll trade him for 10 cents on the dollar as soon as a team is interested,” another added.

Remember Andrew Chafin? He opted out of his minor league deal with the Tigers to start afresh and found a place in the MLB roster with the Nationals. He played in 26 games for them, recording a 2.70 ERA and 18 SOs. So, the fans hope that Kristian Campbell will follow the same footsteps to avoid spending time in the minors.

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However, the age gap between Campbell and Chafin is huge. Chafin is 35, and hence he had less time to spend in the minors. Campbell is just 23 and still has enough time to put some good numbers in the books before an MLB comeback. Still, fans think Campbell would eventually be traded once he puts up some good numbers and generates interest from other teams.

“This man was paid to play in AAA,” another said. “Big money for a minor league player. Really looked like he belonged last Spring!” One user agrees. When was the last time we saw a player with a $60 million deal spending time in the minors? The Red Sox have a similar instance when they demoted Rusney Castillo to the minors in 2016.

In 2014, Castillo was signed for $72.5 million, but after his struggles in MLB, the Red Sox optioned him to the minors, where he kept playing till 2020. Kristian Campbell might just be becoming the next name on the list. “Rusney Castillo rehashed,” another fan agrees.

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Nevertheless, Campbell is far from giving up. He already scored 1 homer with 5 runs this spring. So, he might be one good season away from firing up Fenway Park again.