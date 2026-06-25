Craig Counsell Sends Clear Message to Ex-Mets Star After New York Exit

The Chicago Cubs became the first recipient of the New York Mets’ fire sale as the trade deadline looms. The Cubs traded David Peterson in exchange for their No. 1 prospect, Cole Mathis. However, considering Peterson’s struggle at the mound this year, the Cubs fans may be far from being satisfied with the trade. Manager Craig Counsell knows Peterson’s current 6.09 ERA is hard to ignore, as he hopes for a better figure from him after adding up with the Cubs’ elite defense.

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“I think, essentially, we’re putting a really good infield defense behind David is something that will help him a lot. He is a heavy ground ball pitcher, and I think we’re putting as good an infield defense behind him as there is in baseball, and that alone can make a big difference,” Counsell said via 104.3 The Score.

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The bigger problem for the Cubs is their injured rotation. With names like Edward Cabrera, Justin Steele, Cade Horton, and Jameson Taillon all in the IL, the Cubs couldn’t have survived till October. They immediately needed a starter, and Peterson fits the bill. However, for that, we need to check Peterson beyond this year. Last year, Peterson made 30 starts, posting a 9–6 record with a 4.22 ERA . He set new career-highs across the board, throwing 168.2 innings and recording 150 strikeouts.

So, trading Peterson is surely not a bust for the Cubs, as it seems. And as per Counsell, a better support system could work wonders for the 30-year-old.

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Peterson is typically a groundball pitcher, as his 52.9% groundball rate ranks in the 89th percentile. So far, he has been supported by Mark Vientos at first base, Marcus Semien at second base, Bo Bichette at shortstop, and Brett Baty at the hot corner. Notably, none of them has a positive FRV. In comparison, Peterson will now get Alex Bregman, Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner, and Michael Busch. All of them combine a +19 FRV for the Cubs’ infield compared to the Mets’ -10 FRV. So, this should help Peterson.

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“It’s a fresh start. I think he was at. He’s at the point where he needs a fresh start, and I think we can benefit from that,” Counsell added.

Remember Cody Bellinger’s resurgence after he jumped from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Cubs. He batted .210 with 19 HRs and 68 RBIs with the Dodgers in 2022. He joined the Cubs in 2023 and finished the season with 27 HRs and 97 RBIs with a .307 average. So, the Cubs know how to make the best out of a struggler. Peterson could be the next in line.

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But Peterson shouldn’t be their only pitching trade by the deadline.

The Cubs’ ailing rotation needs more replenishment

Let’s be very honest, Peterson is not going to offer a Cy Young-worthy performance, but he could be a good stopgap solution for the Cubs’ battered rotation. So, the Cubs’ need is still far from over.

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The Cubs are currently ranked 18th in terms of ERA (4.30), and a name like Tarik Skubal could fit right in this situation. Because Chicago boasts a strong but not top-tier farm system, any blockbuster deal for Skubal would likely require parting with several highly-rated position prospects and MLB-ready arms. For instance, giving up names like Matt Shaw, Jaxon Wiggins, and Ethan Conrad to the Tigers for Skubal.

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The Cubs already traded Yosver Zulueta to make space for David Peterson. While Zulueta was nothing huge for the team, their supply chain surely got affected. So, it would be interesting to see if the Cubs risk giving away a few more from their farm system for Skubal.