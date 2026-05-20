Craig Counsell Sends Strong Message to PCA After NSFW Comment on Female Heckler Triggers Uproar

Most fan interactions end happily. This one didn’t. Pete Crow-Armstrong’s obscene outburst at a female White Sox fan has triggered an MLB fine. During the Crosstown Classic, the Cubs star crossed a line, drawing massive backlash and quick league discipline.

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The Chicago outfielder said, “You suck my f —— d— b—-,” and he even regretted it later, but the damage was done. Cubs manager Craig Counsell was also not happy with what happened and addressed the media.

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“Pete made a mistake… I think he’s aware of that,” the manager said in the press conference. “He made a mistake, and we’ve got to move on from it. It’s a reality of this job.”

In the fifth inning at Rate Field, tension rose quickly after PCA missed a difficult catch at the fence. Miguel Vargas hit a two-run double off the wall just out of Crow-Armstrong’s reach. As he stood up from the warning track, a female White Sox fan started heckling him. He immediately responded with the insult. The video spread across social media fast.

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Before today’s game, manager Craig Counsell said that the player made a mistake, but even when “it’s a really emotional situation,” it is difficult to control, but “it’s still a requirement of the job.”

Cubs’ teammate Ian Happ said, “It’s part of playing… you’re going to hear some stuff… the job is to focus on what’s going on in the field, and keep your attention on that.”

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Crow-Armstrong later admitted that he regrets the language used and also said that it “was strictly a heat-of-the-moment kind of thing.” He also pointed out that he needs to be a role model for his fans and the women in his life who have watched this video online. This behavior caused a major problem for the Cubs. MLB actively disciplines players who cuss at fans.

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In 2024, Jarren Duran was suspended for two unpaid games after a similar altercation, where he was heard shouting homophobic slurs at fans. He was also forced to issue a public apology. Back in 2010, Nyjer Morgan was suspended for eight games. He threw a ball toward a fan during the heated altercation.

Unlike Duran and Morgan, Crow-Armstrong avoided a suspension. MLB officially handed him an undisclosed fine for his actions. But the Cubs fans are more worried about his performance on the field than his antics off it.

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Should the Cubs fans be worried about Pete Crow-Armstrong?

In 2025, Pete Crow-Armstrong looked like a breakout star, and he maintained that status for that season. He hit 25 home runs, stole 27 bases with 0.847 OPS, and proved why he had so much hype and was considered an All-Star for the Cubs.

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But his 2026 has not been the same. He is batting .227 with 5 homers and 20 RBIs. His strikeout rate has also gone above 30% with 49.3% chase rate. Pitchers are starting to attack him rather than try to sneak an out. His free-swinging approach is reaching for pitches outside the zone, which means that the contact is very weak.

And it shows because his ground ball rate has jumped from 33.5% to 46.8%. He makes contact with almost half the pitches as weak ground balls. And for a left-hander, pulling is one of the best plus points, but even that has dropped from 30.2% to 21.3%.

This has given pitchers a lot more options than they had in 2025.

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But the advantage is that he is still 24 and has a lot of baseball left ahead of him. He can make a few adjustments to his mechanics and get back to the point where he was in 2025. But people never knew PCA for his bat and always knew him for his glove.

His elite defense still holds value, producing 24 outs above average (OAA) last season. It was tied for the highest in the league. Despite the slump in 2026, PCA leads the league with an 11 OAA, showing that his glove still holds value. With him signing a 6-year, $115 million contract, the fans should not worry as much about PCA because he will start coming through again.