Craig Counsell Sends Strong Wake-Up Call to Cubs Clubhouse After Humiliating Brewers Loss

As division rivals and NL Central toppers, the Milwaukee Brewers completed the Chicago Cubs’ sweep with a 5-0 shutout; manager Craig Counsell acknowledged his team’s shortcomings. After losing five straight games, it is obvious that the Chicago Cubs are in a slump that they need to escape soon. Counsell stressed the need to bring about the change.

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“When you don’t swing the bats or score. It doesn’t look good for your side,” observed Counsell, per Bruce Levine on X. “We are in a funk right now. It’s up to us to change it. We are the ones who must change it.”

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Despite their 29-21 record, the Cubs have lost eight of their last ten games, the same as the league-worst, the Los Angeles Angels. After winning their first eight games in May, they are currently 10-9. The club is now 1.5 games behind and second to the Brewers in the NL Central.

Wednesday’s humiliating shutout loss came on the heels of fielding errors, as Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong committed multiple throughout the series.

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During the series finale, the first three runs of the game were scored on PCA’s error. The centerfielder allowed a ball to go under his glove in the second inning on Wednesday. David Hamilton’s single bounced right by him to a three-run Little League home run to give the Brewers an early lead.

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The error capped off the already terrible week he was suffering through.

During Tuesday’s 5-2 loss, PCA dropped a routine flyball of Sal Frelick in the fourth. Thankfully, Milwaukee did not score from that error.

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PCA, who made only two errors last season, has already recorded 3 this year. In 50 games, he has a .980 fielding percentage.

Not only his fielding, but PCA’s at-bats haven’t recently given the desired results. He recorded just one hit in his 11 at-bats against the Brewers. PCA is hitting .160 in his last seven games.

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PCA’s batting slump has also reflected on the Cubs’ lineup.

They recorded just two hits on Wednesday. In the last two games, they stranded seven players on base. The Cubs hit .226 in the last seven days, ranking twentieth in the league as their slump continued.

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Struggling reliever Phil Maton threw a wild pitch in the Cubs’ last game on the seventh, allowing Milwaukee’s final run.

Meanwhile, PCA, himself, spoke about his recent errors in the outfield.

Pete Crow-Armstrong calls his outfield errors laughable

Pete Crow-Armstrong has emerged as one of the most dependable players for the Cubs over the past year. The franchise also signed him to a six-year, $115 million extension ahead of the season. In 2025, PCA drove in 31 homers for the Cubs, hitting .287.

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As his on-field gaffes piled up this week, PCA addressed the situation.

He called his fielding errors on Tuesday and Wednesday, which likely cost them the series, “laughable”.

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“Yesterday and today are genuinely laughable,” Crow-Armstrong reportedly stated. “One thing I can fall back on is it’s never a lack of focus but [instead] trying too hard and trying to make up for the lack of production that I have given this team and this city.”

Crow-Armstrong narrowly missed securing a flyball against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday as well. However, the situation escalated from that point quickly, as a female fan heckled him.

In response to the fan’s “You s—” comment, the Cubs star chose a bunch of vulgar words.

“You s— my f—ing d—, b—!” replied Crow-Armstrong, earning him a punitive fine from the MLB.

PCA later apologized for his choice of words.

But now, it’s time for Pete Crow-Armstrong to own up to his mistakes and start delivering for his team.