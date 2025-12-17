Who Are the New Limited Partners in Minnesota Twins’ Ownership? Net Worth, Assets and Stake Explored

The Minnesota Twins are reshaping their ownership structure. After moments of uncertainty and public scrutiny, and speculation about the team’s direction, the Pohlad family has officially welcomed their new limited partners, and all the while keeping firm control of the club itself.

The move brings fresh investment and also adds business muscle, all without the family handing over the keys to outsiders. Here is what we know about the new limited partners and why this development matters.

Who Are the New Limited Partners?

The Twins’ new ownership additions come in the form of three minority investors split across two partner groups.

One of the most recognizable names is Craig Leipold, who is the majority owner and the principal investor of Minnesota Sports & Entertainment (MSE). Leipold is joining the organization as a limited partner, and given that he also owns the Minnesota Wild, he is only deepening his hold over Minnesota’s pro sports landscape.

The second ownership group is led by Glick Family Investments and George G. Hicks, along with other prominent Minnesota business leaders. The Glick family office is known for its long-term value-focused investment strategy across a wide range of classes.

Hicks, meanwhile, is the co-founder and co-executive chair of Varde Partners, which is a global credit investment firm with approximately $16 billion in assets under management and offices in Minneapolis, New York, London, Luxembourg, Singapore, and Mumbai.

Together, the Minnesota Twins say that the new partners bring a lot to the table, from business to sports and entertainment.

Has the Minnesota Twins Ownership Announced Two New Limited Partners?

Yes, the Twins have confirmed the addition of the two new limited partner groups, along with a leadership transition within the family.

Craig Leipold represents one group, while Glick Family Investments and George G. Hicks anchor the second. Meanwhile, the Pohlad family retains the ownership, control, and responsibility for day-to-day operations.

The announcement also confirmed that Tom Pohlad will succeed his brother Joe Pohlad in overseeing the Twins organization. Pending the MLB approval, Tom will also become the team’s control person and will replace Jim Pohlad and serve as the team’s primary liaison to MLB.

Joe Pohlad will step away from the daily operations but will remain connected to the organization.

What Are the Net Worth & Assets of the Minnesota Twins’ New Limited Partners?

The Twins have not released the specific net worth figures of any of the new investors. However, The Athletic’s Dan Hayes has some important news. According to Hayes, the Pohlad family is in the final stages of selling approx. 20% of the franchise to three minority ownership groups at a reported $1.75 billion valuation. That would place the total value of the minority sale at around $350 million.

The motivation for the move is financial stability. The Twins’ debt has grown to an apparent $500 million, and bringing new minority investors is expected to help tackle those obligations.

This partial sale also closes the saga of ownership that has been going on for so long. In October 2024, the Pohlads announced that they were exploring a full sale of the team. Despite months of reports suggesting that the deal was close, a full sale never took place.

By August, following a dramatic trade deadline sell-off, the Pohlads pulled the team off the market and shifted focus towards adding limited partners instead.

What Stakes Do They Own in the Minnesota Twins?

All three new additions—Leipold, Glick Family Investments, and Hicks—are getting minority, non-controlling stakes in the Twins.

While the exact percentage owned by each group has not been officially disclosed, The Athletic reports that the combined sale accounts for about 20% of the franchise. Crucially, the Pohlad family remains in the equation both operationally and even structurally.

Tom Pohlad has called it a profound honor to continue a four-decade family legacy while focusing on accountability and the chase for a championship