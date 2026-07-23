“Crazy to Think About” – Kevin Gausman Breaks Silence on Blue Jays Future as Trade Rumors Swirl

Several Toronto Blue Jays players are on expiring contracts, including Opening Day starter Kevin Gausman. Time is running out for the Blue Jays with each loss. Having dropped four of their last five games, Toronto (46-56) appears to be heading into the August 3 trade deadline as a likely seller. If that happens, Gausman may have already made his final start at Rogers Centre. And after the Blue Jays’ 12-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, Gausman shared his thoughts on the situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m not gonna think about that too much because I’m a Blue Jay right now and the focus is this team, this room, and these guys. So, that’s where my mind’s at right now,” Gausman said, per Sportsnet on X, when asked about a potential trade in the near future. “But, yeah, that is kind of crazy to think about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blue Jays are 6.5 games behind an AL Wild Card spot, and Gausman is in the walk year of his 5-year, $110 million deal. So, trading the veteran RHP is definitely on the cards with multiple teams in need of a frontline starter.

Earlier in the week, former player Kevin Pillar warned that the franchise has a difficult conversation ahead with Gausman. However, it appears Gausman already knows what might be in store for him, thanks to the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s impossible to ignore nowadays with social media and the amount of people that are here right now,” the 35-year-old RHP told MLB.com. “We kind of all know what’s going on.”

Over his four-plus seasons in Toronto, Gausman has established himself as a reliable arm in the rotation. The Blue Jays even entrusted him to take the mound during their 2025 World Series run, though he took the loss in both of his starts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the Blue Jays’ struggles this season, Gausman has delivered five quality starts while posting a 4.51 ERA and a 4-9 record across 21 starts this season. His BABIP also rose to .306 in 2026.

In his latest start on Tuesday, Gausman gave up four or more runs for the eighth time this season. He surrendered 5 runs on 9 hits, throwing only 3.1 innings. In his 90-pitch outing, Gausman struck out only one, as he left multiple pitches through the middle.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Gausman’s days in a Blue Jays uniform might be numbered, his recent struggles could affect his value on the trade market. Considering his history with the franchise, the Blue Jays cannot abruptly cut bait; they have to tread carefully.

MLB insider reveals Kevin Gausman’s no-trade list

Kevin Gausman has perhaps given his best years to the Toronto Blue Jays over the last few seasons. According to MLB.com, only six active pitchers in the league have thrown more than Gausman’s 2,026.2 career innings. The list of players who precede Gausman includes Justin Verlander (3,571.1), Max Scherzer (2,985), Chris Sale (2,189), Jose Quintana (2,142.1) and Patrick Corbin (2,127.2).

ADVERTISEMENT

After delivering 146 starts for the Blue Jays with a 3.62 ERA so far, Gausman’s time with the Blue Jays has likely come to an end. As trade rumors surrounding Gausman intensify, Ken Rosenthal has revealed a list of eight teams the righty will probably decline:

ADVERTISEMENT

“The eight teams to which Kevin Gausman can block a trade, according to people briefed on his contract: Reds, Brewers, Tigers, Mets, A’s, White Sox, Pirates, Mariners. Most teams likely to be interested are free to acquire him without restriction.”

The Blue Jays will most probably not trade him to an American League East team. Even with the restrictions, there are multiple MLB teams left for the Blue Jays to secure a trade with.

However, Gausman would reportedly like to have one last outing at Rogers Centre if he indeed has to bid goodbye. Though whether that would be possible remains to be seen.