The Chicago Cubs have landed a 29-year-old left-hander who carried a 2.90 ERA over his final 20 starts of 2026, and the Toronto Blue Jays had reportedly been eyeing him after missing on the market’s biggest arm. Chicago’s rotation lost six starters to free agency, so signing starter Trevor Rogers reshapes its winter in a hurry.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a post on X, ESPN insider Jeff Passan laid out the agreement, writing, “Left-hander Trevor Rogers and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a five-year, $120 million contract, sources tell ESPN. There are deferrals that will bring the net present value down slightly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The figure raises eyebrows, so the stats behind it matter. Deferrals shave only a little off the value, leaving $120 million hefty for a pitcher with a 4.03 ERA. Yet Rogers logged a career-high 169 2/3 innings over 30 starts with 157 strikeouts, and his 3.45 FIP and 4.0 fWAR show that his ERA undersold him. Chicago is paying for the version that closed out 2026.

Chicago was not the only club linked to him. Ben Nicholson-Smith, a Sportsnet reporter, connected the Blue Jays to Rogers after left-hander Tarik Skubal went to the New York Mets on a record-shattering deal. With the ace gone, Toronto shifted to the next tier of starters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto had reason to push. Rogers was arguably the second-best starter available behind Skubal, and the Blue Jays lost starter Kevin Gausman at the trade deadline before starters Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer left in free agency. Starters Dylan Cease and Trey Yesavage now headline the rotation, so another proven arm would have helped.

That demand grew out of a winding career. The Miami Marlins drafted Rogers in 2017, and he made the 2021 All-Star team while finishing second to infielder Jonathan India in NL Rookie of the Year voting. Injuries stalled him, and the Marlins sent him to the Baltimore Orioles in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The swap looked lopsided in Miami’s favor at first, with outfielder Kyle Stowers and second baseman Connor Norby heading to the Marlins while Rogers shuttled to Triple-A. Then, a mid-June 2025 recall produced eight scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers and 15 straight outings with two or fewer runs allowed. He ended 2025 with a 1.81 ERA over 109 2/3 innings.

That breakout fed a costly market. Rogers rejected Baltimore’s $23.15 million qualifying offer, and because the Cubs exceeded the luxury tax in 2026, they surrender their second- and fifth-highest picks in the 2027 draft plus $1 million in international bonus pool money. The Orioles collect a pick after the first round and Prospect Promotion Incentive picks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cubs now have a lead starter, but the staff still needs more help, and the calendar adds pressure. With a lockout expected after December 1, the front office has limited time to keep building the rotation.

What comes next for the Cubs after the Rogers signing?

One signing does not rebuild a rotation, and the Cubs know it. Six starters left in free agency, so Rogers now leads a staff that includes left-hander Justin Steele, right-handers Javier Assad and Edward Cabrera, and left-hander Braxton Garrett, while pitchers Cade Horton and Ben Brown recover from injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

That thin depth explains why the timeline matters. Speaking at the general managers’ meetings earlier this month, Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins was asked, according to ESPN, whether more than 50 percent of the club’s offseason additions could arrive after a new collective bargaining agreement. He answered, “I bet so.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His answer makes sense because the collective bargaining agreement expires and a lockout looms after December 1. Rogers signed before that freeze, which eases some pressure, yet the Cubs still need at least one more sure-fire starter, since their rotation finished 26th in MLB in fWAR in 2026.

With the clock ticking, Chicago has to prioritize its next move. Bleacher Nation names free-agent starter David Peterson, who already pitched for the Cubs, as its favorite target. The outlet also believes the Rogers deal may have closed the door on starters Freddy Peralta and Michael King, though the Cubs reportedly like Peralta.

A trade also remains possible, with San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb reportedly available, per Bleacher Nation. The price could be steep since the Cubs have dealt heavily from their prospect depth lately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether the Cubs land Webb or settle for a tier below, the Rogers signing has already shifted the tone of their winter. Chicago now has a legitimate lefty to build around, and the work that remains will test how far president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and Hawkins can stretch a thinning prospect pool once the lockout lifts.