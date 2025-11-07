Cubs Blamed of Being Insensitive Towards Their $400M+ Superstar Amid Serious Threat from 27X World Series Champ

The Chicago Cubs extended a one-year qualifying offer worth $22.025 million to their 4-time All-Star Kyle Tucker before the Thursday deadline. However, this offer faces competition from a team with 27 World Series titles, rumored by MLBTradeRumors’ Anthony Franco to be ready to secure Tucker with an 11-year, $400 million contract.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kyle Tucker has established himself as a major star, attracting interest from even the Yankees, the team with the highest payroll. The Cubs Twitter account posted on November 7, “Kyle Tucker wins his second career Silver Slugger Award,” news that typically sparks widespread celebration. Yet many Cubs fans responded with criticism in the comments section.

One Yankees fan noted the disparity in fan sentiment: “Read the comments, it’s pretty funny to see how much Cubs fans hate Tucker while Yankees fans are pinning their entire offseason on him signing here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics say Tucker’s home run total pales next to Cubs stars Seiya Suzuki (32) and Pete Crow-Armstrong (31), arguing the award might have been more deserved by those players. Furthermore, Tucker has not accepted the Cubs’ extension offer, adding uncertainty and tension.

Still, Tucker’s 2025 season displayed key achievements: on March 29, he hit his first home run as a Cub, followed by three consecutive games with homers. A Gold Glove winner, he finished the season batting .266/.377/.464 with 73 RBIs and 22 home runs despite injury setbacks. Due to his free agency status, multiple teams are interested, including the Yankees, who see him as a power bat and potential replacement for Cody Bellinger if he departs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This situation has sparked intense debate online, with fans unleashing strong and conflicting opinions about the Cubs’ handling of Tucker’s contract and his recognition. The divide reflects the complex emotions surrounding a franchise icon facing free agency amid a bidding war.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans explode online as debates over the Decision take center stage

Many Cubs fans expressed disbelief and frustration upon hearing Tucker’s Silver Slugger news. One queried, “How in the world is this possible???” noting the rarity of a Cubs player winning this award—the first since Cody Bellinger in 2023 and Javier Báez in 2018.

Others questioned the award’s legitimacy: “This is a joke right 🤣 maybe if he didn’t play with a broken finger for 2 months… I don’t think this was based on numbers. Does not pass the eye test.” Yet Tucker posted a .982 OPS in 25 games despite injury and earned a fourth consecutive All-Star selection.

Another fan wrote, “Awarding Kyle Tucker the Silver Slugger for half a season of worthwhile performance does nothing but cheapen the award. Busch or Suzuki were more deserving than Tucker.” While Busch hit 34 homers and Suzuki 32, Tucker’s .377 OBP and .841 OPS placed him among the league’s elite hitters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some skepticism stemmed from his free-agent status: “Why are u congratulating a free agent?” one fan remarked. However, Tucker’s track record, including his 2023 Silver Slugger with Houston, underscores his elite performance.

Imago Credit: Imago

Supporters also noted his strong metrics: “Among qualified NL OFs Tucker was 3rd OPS, 2nd OBP, 3rd BBs, 4th best K%, 1st BB/K, and 3rd in WRC+. This is a full-season award, well deserved.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Though many Cubs fans remain critical, other teams view Tucker as a premier free agent, reflecting his proven value and continued demand across Major League Baseball.