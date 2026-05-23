Cubs Cut Bait With Veteran Star as Craig Counsell Explains Clear Plans About 23YO Rookie

The Cubs needed urgent course correction, considering how they are currently performing. Till May 20, they have scored 3 runs or fewer in 8 of their last 10 games, and since May 9, they are averaging 3.1 runs per game. They tried to correct things by making a roster move, designating a veteran infielder to make way for a rookie outfielder.

“Cubs Designate Nicky Lopez, Promote Kevin Alcantara,” MLB Trade Rumors shared via X.

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The Cubs acquired Lopez last month in a cash consideration from the Rockies. He was signed primarily to bolster their infield depth and add a glove-first, utility specialist to their roster. Most notably, when the Cubs reacquired him, he was having a hot start offensively at Triple-A, hitting .333 with a strong on-base profile. However, nothing was visible in Chicago.

Since April, he has played only 4 games. And since his contract was selected from Triple-A Iowa on April 24, Lopez went 0-for-5 at the plate with two strikeouts . His slash line sat at an abysmal .000/.000/.000. So, there’s enough reason for the Cubs to designate him, but it also adds to an unwanted record. For the unversed, Lopez was previously signed two times by the Cubs. It was in early 2025 when he signed a major league deal, but batted only .056 from 14 games.

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The Cubs DFAed him in May and then again got him re-signed back in August. That time, he was kept in the minors only. The latest DFA of Lopez makes his place alongside Scott Kingery and Dylan Carlson as veterans who have come and gone from the active roster without much playing time. Now that Lopez is designated, his diverse experience at shortstop, second base, and third base could come in handy to get potential suitors.

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On the other hand, the Cubs needed a breather in the lineup, and Kevin Alcantara got promoted.

Alcantara is not debuting in MLB; he already played 13 games before. However, he couldn’t keep up his game and got demoted. This time, his minor league numbers are suggesting his MLB readiness. At Triple-A so far this year, the 23-year-old is hitting .247/.339/.567 across 41 games played. Yes, he has 60 strikeouts in between that show his glaring gaps in hits and misses, but the Cubs have little time right now to wait.

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However, the bigger question now is whether Alcantara will get enough playing time. “Kevin’s on the roster, if there are spots to get him in there, absolutely,” manager Craig Counsell said. Securing a spot for Alcantara seems difficult in the Cubs’ lineup. The team already has Pete Crow-Armstrong in center field and Michael Conforto as DH.

The only remains are around Seiya Suzuki and Ian Hepp. Currently, they both are covering right field and left field, respectively. They both will be free agents after this season, and Alcantara could get a secured place by the next season.

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Even if Alcantara’s promotion helps the Cubs’ lineup, their pitching is still struggling and needs the same correction.

The Cubs’ pitching also needs attention

The Cubs’ pitching struggles are primarily driven by severe, cascading injuries to their rotation and the inconsistency of their bullpen. This holds a team ERA hovering near 4.10. And the worst part is that the existing staff lacks depth, putting increased pressure on healthy arms and causing turbulent stretches of blown leads.

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Injuries have decimated their starting rotation. Key arms like Justin Steele and Matthew Boyd have landed on the injured list. Top pitching prospect Cade Horton is out for the year with a forearm/wrist issue. The Cubs could make some moves like Kevin Alcantara, but their minor league options like Jordan Wicks and Kyle Wright are dealing with poor results and injuries.

If their starting rotation’s struggles were not enough, the bullpen is making things worse. After letting go of major pieces from their 2025 roster, the Cubs brought in an almost entirely new bullpen. Still, struggle was evident. For instance, in a game against the Angels, Phil Maton walked a batter, hit another, and gave up an insurance run in a tight ballgame.

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The Cubs’ offense is getting corrected. Let’s see how they manage their pitching struggle.