Cubs DFA $2M Left Fielder as Seiya Suzuki Returns From WBC Injury

The Chicago Cubs are expected to get a huge offensive boost as Seiya Suzuki is scheduled to return to the lineup after an injury. This is great news for the Cubs, as he hasn’t played a single game this regular season. However, it spelled the end of the line for one teammate.

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Seiya Suzuki was put on the injury list after he suffered a mild sprain of the posterior cruciate ligament. It happened during his participation in the WBC for Team Japan, as he missed the first four series in MLB.

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Meanwhile, Chicago registered a 6-6 win-loss record. Suzuki is expected to join the roster for the Pirates series on April 10. But his return cast a shadow on Dylan Carlson’s MLB career. The switch-hitter has played three games for the Cubs this season as Chicago has put him to very limited use.

Carlson originally signed a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. However, injuries to the likes of Suzuki and Tyler Austin created roster space, and Carlson’s contract was selected before Opening Day. This got him a 1-year, $2 million deal with the Cubs this season. But the LF hasn’t had much luck making the most of the limited opportunities. He had 4 at-bats and scored only 1 run so far.

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But it’s not just his performance that made him the obvious replacement choice. The 27-year-old also suffered from a lack of a defined role compared to others on the roster. As a result, Chicago has DFA’d Carlson to make room for Suzuki.

Imago Courtesy – MLB.com

The Japanese slugger, on the other hand, has turned his rehab assignment into a success story. He collected 6 hits with 2 doubles from his 17 plate appearances with Double-A Knoxville. This is an impressive comeback after his WBC injury.

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Suzuki is the Cubs’ primary RF, which means his inclusion will return Matt Shaw to his utility role.

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Roster construction is always a critical aspect of the game. It often complicates the scenario for low-performing players. But Dylan Carlson’s designation wasn’t specifically caused by his performance. Players like Michael Conforto were primarily speculated to face a demotion.

Michael Conforto turned the tide against Carlson despite early struggles

Conforto has had 20 plate appearances for the Cubs in 8 games and suffered 35% strikeouts. His earlier outings were seen as red flags as Michael recorded 0 hits and no runs from 6 at-bats.

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However, he has shown some improvement with the bat in April. Conforto currently has a .250 AVG and a wRC+ of 118. His production ability through drawing walks has flipped the expectations around him.

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Scott Kingery was another Cub speculated for a demotion. He, just like Carlson, didn’t get much playing time this season. However, Kingery is known for his offensive versatility and high-energy plays.

Comparing recent performances and key skills, Chicago picked Carlson as the odd man out. Chicago hasn’t confirmed the lineup for the first game hosting the Pirates. But an insider has confirmed the ousting of Dylan Carlson for returning Seiya Suzuki.

The Cubs have won 2 out of their 4 series this season and sit at the bottom of the NL Central. Suzuki’s inclusion is expected to change the scenario, improving the offense for the franchise. Meanwhile, Dylan Carlson will wait for his opportunity for an MLB comeback.