Cubs Fan Smacks Young Man for Refusing to Stand for National Anthem During Twins Game

The Chicago Cubs handed the Minnesota Twins back-to-back blowout losses to close out their first series of the second half. However, before Sunday’s 10-1 victory, an unusual scene unfolded in the stands during the national anthem. When a young fan chose to remain seated while others stood for the national anthem at Wrigley Field, an older man took it upon himself to discipline him.

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The viral video posted by Brandon on X has since garnered 7.4 million views and shows an older Cubs fan demanding that a younger man stand for ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.’ He can be heard yelling, “Get up,” at the seated fan, who was looking up at him from a lower tier. The video then shows the older man bending down to whisper something in the seated man’s ear.

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However, the elderly Cubs fan does not give the younger man much time to respond, smacking him upside the head moments later. As fellow attendees turn to watch the scene unfold, the young man eventually stands up, much to the older fan’s apparent satisfaction.

The X user captioned the video as, “Guy at a Chicago Cubs game refuses to stand during the National Anthem! The guy behind him gets pissed and does this….”

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With his demand fulfilled, the older man can be heard saying, “Thank you, thank you so much, young man,” despite launching a smack to his head a few moments before.

As the video quickly spread across social media, it sparked a debate among fans over whether the older Cubs fan was justified in his actions. While many supported him, citing patriotism and the tradition of standing during the national anthem, others disagreed. In the comments section, they argued that his actions violated an individual’s freedom in a free country.

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One fan noted, “Cool. Evidence of a crime being committed. Dude sitting was exercising his 1A. Old dude had absolutely no right to touch him. Dude was reacting off emotions. A real patriot would have not a–aulted that guy. A conversation would have been a better reaction. Low IQ clown.”

The New York Post noted that, according to legal experts, the older fan’s actions could constitute battery under certain circumstances. He could also face charges if the younger fan chooses to pursue the matter.

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According to TMZ, Chicago police are aware of the widely circulated video, and officials added that they have not yet received a police report.

Now, while the national anthem commands respect for many, using physical force is not an appropriate response.