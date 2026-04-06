Cubs Fans Give Up As Team Forced To Sideline $29M Star With Bitter Injury

MLB rotations are struggling under an injury crisis just two weeks in. First, the Blue Jays’ battered staff, then the Dodgers raiding their minors. Now, the Cubs join the chaos. Just after they placed Cade Horton on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right forearm strain, Matthew Boyd is now the second one to hit the Injury List. While Boyd is yet to contribute this year, currently with a 6.75 ERA, the Cubs’ injury-laden rotation is leaving fans fearing the worst.

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“Matthew Boyd to be placed on 15-day IL with a strained left bicep,” Underdog MLB shared via X.

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As per the Cubs manager Craig Counsell, the injury doesn’t seem serious, and Boyd should be ready in the next couple of weeks. Moreover, it came as an unexpected turn for the fans as there wasn’t any prior indication that Boyd was hurt, as he took the ball for the first two turns to start the year. His first start of this season didn’t go well, as Boyd allowed six earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.

However, the Cubs’ $29 million arm bounced back in his next start against the Angels. He struck out ten while allowing just two earned runs.

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So, Boyd’s injury would reduce the Cubs’ rotation’s effectiveness significantly. The only bright point from this is Boyd’s optimism about his injury. “Frankly, given a different time of the season, I’d take the ball and keep going,” Boyd said on Monday. So, he is confident about returning before 15 days, but till then, fans are skeptical if the battered rotation could take the hit.

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Apart from Horton and Boyd, lefty Justin Steele is still recovering from Tommy John surgery. That means three of the Cubs’ top starters are now on the injured list. Reportedly, the Cubs are calling up Javier Assad to take up Boyd’s place, and Colin Rea is playing in Hortin’s place. Along with these two new joiners, Edward Cabrera, Shota Imanaga, and Jameson Taillon make the 5-men starting rotation.

However, Assad juggled between the Minors and Majors since his debut in 2022. Last year, the Cubs shut down his MLB stint with a 60-day IL placement, then optioned him to the Minors upon his return. Now they promote him again to replace Boyd, but his 3.65 ERA from limited 2025 innings offers Cubs fans little assurance.

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Fans are left concerned with the Cubs’ rotation

Does the Cubs’ rotation have anything left after sidelining Horton and Boyd? Fans wonder.

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“Boyd and Horton? Su— for the Cubs,” one fan said. “First Horton, now Boyd? The Cubs’ rotation is falling apart in the first two weeks,” another added.

While a pitcher’s injury is very common in baseball, what’s concerning here is that the season is only 2 weeks old. Still, we hope that Jameson Taillon and Edward Cabrera’s stats till now should be emough assuring for the fans. For reference, Taillon had one start, and he allowed none from his 4.2 innings with 3 SOs. The same is Cabrera.

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He had shutout innings, and standing with 9 SOs, without any runs. Yes, Imanaga struggles at 4.50 ERA, but losing two elite arms could tax Taillon and Cabrera.

“Looks like the Tigers’ season just got a little quieter—time to see if they can survive without a reliable starter. Is Boyd more of a liability than an asset at this point?” Another fan agrees with the sad state of the Cubs rotation but questions Boyd.

Boyd is 35 now and has an extensive injury history. Last year, he had a left shoulder bruise after being struck by a line drive. In 2023, he suffered a partial ulnar collateral ligament sprain, leading to season-ending Tommy John surgery. And there’s more. So, fans wonder if Boyd is becoming more prone to injuries with age. “Wtf bro legit woke up and hurt his left bicep,” one user shared the same sentiment.

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“Cubs losing their whole rotation and Steele ain’t even back yet,” one fan added. Steele is recovering from his 60-day IL from last year after his UCL surgery. He is currently rehabbing and should return by May. However, Boyd and Horton already sit sidelined, leaving fans to wonder how many more pitchers will fall by the time Steele returns.

For Counsell, the biggest challenge now is to survive the period till his elite arms return.