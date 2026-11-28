The Chicago Cubs are proactively addressing one of their biggest weaknesses before entering the 2027 season. With baseball operations approaching a potential standstill, Jed Hoyer has accelerated his roster-building efforts. The Cubs’ president of baseball operations’ latest move brings veteran southpaw pitcher Ryan Yarbrough to the North Side, adding a much-needed boost to their pitching staff. The move has generated considerable excitement among the Cubs fanbase.

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Insider Robert Murray reported that the Cubs have agreed to a one-year deal with Yarbrough. The 34-year-old spent the previous two seasons with the New York Yankees. He will now provide Chicago with bullpen depth. The Cubs are yet to confirm the deal.

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Murray noted on X, “Free-agent pitcher Ryan Yarbrough and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a one-year contract, according to sources familiar with the deal.”

Yarbrough brings nine seasons of big-league experience to the North Side.

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In 2026, he recorded a 3.69 ERA across 63.1 innings in 38 outings. He also recorded three saves. Yarbrough’s biggest strength is limiting hard contact rather than overpowering hitters. He showed his ability to limit opposing hitters by recording an 83.7 mph average exit velocity and a 25% hard-hit rate in 2026.

Yarbrough also possesses a five-pitch arsenal, which makes him a valuable addition to the Cubs’ pitching staff. He mixes his cutters and changeups with a sweeper, four-seamer, and sinker. Furthermore, Yarbrough’s experience as both a starter and reliever could also prove valuable for manager Craig Counsell. He can also come in handy in bulk relief roles.

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Notably, Yarbrough’s arrival is part of a much larger rebuilding effort.

The Cubs entered the offseason facing significant uncertainty surrounding their rotation. All five starters who finished the 2026 season became free agents. It pushed Hoyer to mark pitching as his biggest offseason priority.

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“The overall quality of the pitching has to improve,” Hoyer reportedly observed, acknowledging the improvement the Cubs need.

Chicago’s relievers finished with a 3.90 ERA in 2026, raising some concerns.

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They ranked 24th in strikeout rate, 26th in fielding-independent pitching (FIP), and 28th in fWAR. Yarborough’s addition will help Hoyer address his bullpen problems.

Notably, Yarbrough is not the only pitching addition Hoyer has pursued.

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Earlier in the offseason, the franchise was linked to elite pitchers like Tarik Skubal, Michael King, David Peterson, and Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira. Logan Webb also emerged as another potential trade target after reports suggested the Giants were open to moving him.

For now, Hoyer has impressed the Cubs fans as they flooded social media to express their feelings.

Ryan Yarbrough’s signing sparked excitement among fans

One fan wrote, “I like it Jed. Morejon next!”

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Adrian Morejon declined the San Diego Padres’ $23.15 million qualifying offer and elected free agency. He finished last season with a 2.83 ERA, a 9-3 record, 3 saves, and 107 strikeouts in 76 outings. Pitching for the Padres in the postseason, Morejon allowed only one earned run in 4 innings. He was battling shoulder stiffness at the time. As a free agent, Morejon is one of the most coveted relievers in the league, and the Cubs could also benefit by adding him.

Another one praised, “Yarbrough seems like a solid pickup for a pitching staff.”

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Ryan Yarbrough brings considerable big-league experience with him. At 34, he has pitched for five different MLB teams, including the Tampa Bay Rays, the Kansas City Royals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Yankees. Across nine major-league seasons, Yarbrough holds a 4.18 ERA with a 58-42 record in 253 outings, including 78 starts.

“The Cubs are the new Dodgers,” remarked one user.

The Cubs’ aggressive approach toward the 2026 offseason as they seek to add top talents available on the market has earned them the Dodgers comparison. The new additions include Teruaki Sato, Hiromi Itoh, and Trevor Rogers.

One suggested, “Tell them to resign Carson Kelly.”

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While the catching market has considerably thinned after teams acquired Tyler Stephenson and Ryan Jeffers, Carson Kelly is the only top catcher left. After the season, Kelly declined a $7.5 million mutual option and took the $1.5 million buyout. He spent the last season with the Cubs, hitting .258/.336/.376 and playing 105 games behind the plate. Although he declined the Cubs’ offer, fans urged the organization to re-sign him.

The Cubs still have work to do, but their recent moves suggest that the front office is experiencing urgency. If Chicago wants to close the gap on the Milwaukee Brewers and compete for the NL Central crown in 2027, pitching improvement is a must.