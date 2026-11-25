After a 2026 season that saw Chicago surrender 231 home runs, the Cubs’ pitching staff is in crisis, and even $240 million in new arms may not be enough. After a 2026 season plagued by injuries, disappointing acquisitions, and a home-run problem, the Cubs have plenty of reasons to keep spending. Tyler Rogers could be a significant step toward fixing those issues. But MLB insider Steve Phillips believes the front office still has more work to do. This is despite Teruaki Sato, a Gold Glove third baseman from Japan, joining the Cubs as a corner outfielder. With Sato and Rogers now in place, the Cubs turned their attention to additional starting pitching.

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“I think they’re going to look at another starting pitcher, then you’ve got to start to feel comfortable to focus on the bullpen. I love spending the Cubs’ money… Get me Clay Holmes or Logan Webb in a trade, and I love where the Cubs are going next year,” said Steve Phillips, per MLB Network on X.

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Ahead of the 2027 season, the Cubs are not only rearming their pitching staff but rebuilding them. The Cubs’ pitching staff collapsed: five of their seven primary starters from 2026 hit free agency, including Imanaga, Gausman, Boyd, Peterson, and Holmes. Moreover, several internal arms are returning from major surgeries or injury-plagued seasons. Justin Steele missed all of 2026 recovering from elbow surgery. Cade Horton is rehabbing from elbow surgery until mid-2027. Ben Brown is recovering from neck/spinal surgery.

Now, Webb’s 4.31 ERA in 2026 with the San Francisco Giants may not look elite, but his durability makes a case. Webb’s durability, 980.2 innings since 2022, the most in MLB, combined with his elite ground-ball rate (51.8% in 2026), would pair perfectly with Chicago’s top-ranked defense. On the other hand, Holmes leads active starters in career ground-ball rate. And he wouldn’t cost the Cubs top prospects in a trade.

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Rogers gives Chicago a strong left-handed frontline arm, especially after posting a 2.90 ERA over his final 20 starts in 2026. Still, he is a fly-ball pitcher rather than a traditional workhorse. So, pairing a right-handed ground-ball specialist like Webb or Holmes with Rogers balances the rotation’s handedness. It will keep the ball on the ground in front of an elite infield defense.

After declining his $12 million player option for 2027, Holmes is seeking a multi-year deal. Holmes’ mid-season trade from the Mets to the Cubs in 2026 gives Chicago a financial advantage: he’s ineligible for a qualifying offer, so the Cubs won’t lose draft picks to sign him. He is projected to fetch around $50 million for three years.

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By contrast, Webb has two years and $47 million left on his five-year extension ($23 million in 2027 and $24 million in 2028, plus a $1 million trade assignment bonus). And because that salary is very team-friendly for a frontline workhorse, the Giants would demand a steep baseball return. For the Cubs, they would likely have to include multiple top-10 organizational prospects, such as right-handers Brooks Caple, Cade Townsend, or Jaxon Wiggins, or outfielder Kane Kepley, unless top prospect Josiah Hartshorn is put on the table.

Hence, no one is coming cheap, but considering the deserted look of the Cubs’ pitching staff, giving away prospects may still sound good. However, the Cubs need to shop more this offseason.

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The Cubs’ offensive need still persists despite Sato’s signing

Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ combined for 50 home runs in 2026 before both hit free agency. Although Sato won a Gold Glove at third base in Japan, Alex Bregman is locked in at the hot corner in Chicago, meaning Sato will take over one corner outfield spot. In that case, the remaining corner outfield and DH spots fall to young players like Matt Shaw, Pedro Ramírez, and Kevin Alcántara.

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While Shaw is the front-runner for regular at-bats, adding one more proven bat, either by re-signing Happ/Suzuki on a shorter deal or targeting a free agent like Randy Arozarena, would protect the lineup if Sato faces an adjustment period against MLB pitching.

Moreover, Sato brings massive left-handed power (39 homers, .991 OPS in 2026), but he also carries a 27% strikeout rate. Because the Cubs already feature prominent left-handed bats in Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch, adding a right-handed bat with high on-base skills would balance the middle of the order.

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A few more deals thus may be coming soon out of Chicago.