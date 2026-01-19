Cubs Heap Pressure on Matt Shaw as Jed Hoyer Faces Tough Questions After Alex Bregman Call

This week, the Chicago Cubs shook up the MLB by signing former Red Sox star Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million deal. Notably, the contract includes a no-trade clause, making it one of the largest in Cubs history. Even so, the team still has high expectations for their third baseman, Matt Shaw.

The 24-year-old Shaw, a rising star, joined the team after the Cubs selected him 13th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft straight out of Maryland. He didn’t make his MLB debut last year, but now, after Bregman’s high-profile signing, Cubs President Jed Hoyer wants to unlock Matt Shaw’s potential and fully tap into the depth he brings to the roster.

“I think depth is something that people, like you, talk about in the winter and the offseason. I feel like in the offseason, people are much more likely to be right out of the five-man rotation, right out of the lineup, and feel good about the team. But you realize that once we get to spring training, people start getting hurt and things start happening, and having that kind of depth is really important,” Jed Hoyer told MLB Network Radio.

Hoyer’s concerns are justified. Historically, injuries have repeatedly challenged the Cubs, making roster flexibility essential. He recalled 2016, when Kyle Schwarber tore his knee in the third game of the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

During that stretch, Chris Bryant shifted to left field while Javi Baez moved “all over the field.” Through that experience, Hoyer realized the value of versatile players on the roster. Versatile players are really valuable. Having depth is really valuable because we were able to lose a bat like Schwarber and not miss a beat since the other guys could move around.”

When it comes to Matt Shaw, Jed Hoyer places significant responsibility on the young player’s shoulders. From an “athleticism standpoint,” the Springfield native not only covers multiple infield positions but also gives the Cubs added flexibility, thereby boosting the roster’s overall depth in case of injuries.

Shaw handles the third-base duties in his rookie season, yet that doesn’t mean he isn’t aware of the pressure to hold onto his spot.

Matt Shaw prepares to anchor the Cubs’ utility depth

Matt Shaw reacted much like any employee would when a more experienced and skilled teammate joins the team. Then, while watching television, his phone buzzed with notifications that Alex Bregman would be joining the Cubs.

Naturally, the news left the rookie third baseman from last season questioning: What lies ahead? What does the future hold? And exactly where will he play? These thoughts constantly occupied the Springfield native’s mind.

“You’re kind of looking at it like ‘Oh man, where am I going to play?’ And you get a little anxious about those things. The team knows me well enough at this point to know I just want to be prepared when the season comes around,” said Matt Shaw at the team’s annual fan convention.

Meanwhile, Cubs President Jed Hoyer plans to use Shaw in a utility role, and Matt Shaw is ready to take on that responsibility. He will also see time in the outfield.

With trade season ongoing, there is a chance the team could move Shaw, but manager Craig Counsell shut down those rumors, emphasizing that they don’t have “enough guys” yet to build full roster depth. Still, the Cubs avoided major injuries last season.

As the Chicago Cubs continue to strengthen their roster, what are your expectations for the team? Should they trade Matt Shaw, or is it smarter to hold onto him? One thing is certain: moving him could cost the team valuable depth.