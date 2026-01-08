Cubs Hit With Harsh Reality Check After Jed Hoyer Hijacks Yankees’ Pitching Target

Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs thought they’d pulled off a major coup by snatching Edward Cabrera from the Yankees, but the celebration on the North Side might be short-lived.

The Chicago Cubs obtained Edward Cabrera in a trade with the Miami Marlins this Wednesday in exchange for three top prospects – outfielder Owen Caissie and infielders Cristian Hernandez and Edgardo De Leon, according to reports from The Athletic. However, Cabrera’s durability remains a concern for the Chicago Cubs.

Despite what looked like a breakout season in 2025, Cabrera had to deal with injuries twice in the 26 games he played.

First, he suffered from posterior right elbow discomfort during a game against the Orioles in July. However, he returned later the same month. Then came the more serious injury, when he felt a tightness during a game against the Mets, and he landed on the IL for fifteen days due to a right elbow sprain. Given his injury-prone nature, the Cubs’ investment might feel risky. But Cabrera’s health isn’t the only question mark. His control on the mound also needs refinement.

Cabrera needs more control in his pitching style, especially in his four-seamer fastballs and sinkers. While he manages to keep his four-seamers around 96-98 mph, batters can hit them easily. Mark Vientos easily countered his fastballs with a three-run homer in August. While his sinker is a bit better, his four-seamer is flat.

Even then, the Chicago Cubs are getting a quality frontline pitcher in Edward Cabrera.

Improvement on his fastballs and sinkers can place him on the starting rotation alongside Shota Imanaga, James Taillon, Matthew Boyd, Cade Horton, and Justin Steele (when he comes back in April). Cabrera’s strikeout ability might make him the number two starting pitcher for the Cubs.

This past season, he struck out 150 batters with an ERA of 3.53 in just 26 games, despite his injuries.

Now, as the Cubs managed to land him, it is still to be seen if this was a worthy trade for the Marlins.

What does the Cubs’ trade bring for the Marlins?

Peter Bendix, the Miami Marlins’ President of Baseball Operations, spoke about bringing in Owen Caissie, Cristian Hernandez, and Edgardo De Leon.

“When we were able to get a package of these three players that we think can help us this year and beyond, that ended up being what got us over the line.”

The Marlins have obtained an impressive power-hitter in Owen Caissie. The 23-year-old hit his first major league home run in his debut in August. Caissie is also a versatile defender and can easily manage the outfield for the Miami Marlins in 2026. But this left-handed hitter is vulnerable against left-handed pitchers – an area he has to improve.

Cristian Hernandez is yet to make his debut in the majors. However, he boasts some of the best bat speeds in MLB and has been compared with the likes of Alex Rodriguez and Manny Machado. Known for being one of the top signings of the 2020-2021 international class ($3 million), he stole 52 bases in High-A this season and achieved a .694 OPS in 115 games. Hernandez might play at either second or third base when he makes his MLB debut. The Marlins may use him as a shortstop, too, given his quickness and arm strength.

Edgardo De Leon boasts of bat speed and high exit velocities in his minor league career. The 2025 AZL (Arizona Complex League) saw this 18-year-old achieve 5 home runs alongside 15 RBI in 43 games. This infielder may play right field or first base with the Marlins when he makes his MLB debut.

Hoyer landed his target, but with Cabrera’s health concerns and the high price paid, the pressure is now on the Cubs to prove this blockbuster trade was worth the risk.