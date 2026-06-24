Cubs’ Injury Crisis Deepens as 28YO Star Carted Off Field in Scary Scenes vs Mets

The Chicago Cubs’ season has already taken a sharp turn since their blistering 27-12 start through May 9. A prolonged slump has left them at 41-37, while injuries continue to chip away at an already thin pitching staff. With Justin Steele, Cade Horton, and Jameson Taillon among the arms on the injured list, Chicago could now have another major concern on its hands after Edward Cabrera was carted off the field during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. After all, the visuals of the injury were as troubling as the Cubs’ mounting rotation problems.

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“Edward Cabrera was just carted off the field after injuring himself covering first base,” Cubs Zone shared via X.

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The drama unfolded in the fifth inning with the Cubs leading 7-2. With runners on first and second and two outs, Jared Young sent a ground ball between first and second. Nico Hoerner made a sliding stop and fired to first, where Cabrera stretched to receive the throw for the final out of the inning. As he completed the play, however, the right-hander immediately grabbed at his left leg and remained on the ground in visible pain.

Cabrera tried to get up but struggled to move before eventually being carted off the field. The Cubs later announced that he exited with a strain of both his left hamstring and left adductor, and he is scheduled to undergo imaging on Wednesday. “What can I tell you? In that moment, all I was thinking about was, ‘Get that out,'” Cabrera said after the game through interpreter Fredy Quevedo Jr.

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The 28-year-old ended the night with 5 IP, 2 ERs, and 4 SOs. It was his second injury of the night, as in the second inning, he was hit in the groin by a Young’s comebacker. However, he still managed to get up and stayed in the game. “The only thing that was going through my mind was, I can’t leave the game this early, so I have to make it as deep into the game as possible,” Cabrera added.

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The Cubs traded Cabrera this year, knowing his frequent injury history. On June 16, he exited a game with a right-hand cramp, and on May 21, with a right middle finger blister. “I’m a believer in God. So I believe everything happens for a reason,” Cabrera said. “So I stay positive. That’s my mindset, and we are going to go from there. I’m a positive person, and I’m a believer.” However, the Cubs can’t be relaxed.

“Concerned. Yeah, I mean, we’re in a rough spot,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I think we can get through it, you know, to the All-Star break. But yeah, we’re going to have to — it’s going to be a little bit of a puzzle until then.” Matthew Boyd and Taillon are on a 15-day IL. Horton and Steele are on a 60-day IL. This has left Shota Imanaga, Colin Rea, Ben Brown, and Javier Assad as the only pitchers remaining in the rotation. This makes a case for the Cubs to have an aggressive trade deadline to survive till October.

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The Cubs could have a few chosen ones by the deadline

Any teams looking for a starting pitcher this deadline would look for Tarik Skubal first. The Cubs are no exception. ESPN’s Jeff Passan predicted the Cubs as the best fit for Skubal. However, the Detroit Tigers are not giving Skubal without a few top names. The Cubs could then give up Jaxon Wiggins, Kevin Alcantara, and Dominick Reid.

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For the Tigers, Wiggings is the best rookie arm in the Cubs’ farm system, and Reid is also doing well this year in the minors. And with Alcantara, the Cubs could offer an upside bat along with two other pitchers. So, the Cubs have the resources to go for Skubal. Apart from that, Freddy Peralta could be another trade target for the Cubs.

The Mets starter has been heavily linked to Chicago. He provides the durability the Cubs urgently need and has previous experience with manager Craig Counsell. There will be a few names to choose from this deadline, and considering how much the Cubs could do would determine their survivability till october.