The Chicago Cubs’ pitching staff is in crisis mode, and their latest move signals how deep the hole runs. With Shota Imanaga gone and injuries mounting, the Cubs’ latest Japanese import must anchor a staff in flux. They made their own statement, reportedly adding Hiromi Itoh after landing Teruaki Sato this offseason. With two of the top three NPB stars posted for MLB now secured, Chicago is building a pipeline that could rival Los Angeles’ growing influence. And given their glaring pitching concerns in 2026, Itoh’s arrival could prove to be more than just another offseason splash.

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“Hiromi Itoh to sign with the Cubs,” Underdog MLB cited Yuki Yamada.

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Under president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, the Cubs have spent years building a dedicated scouting network and support system in Japan. This strategy previously helped them sign Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga. It made Wrigley Field an attractive landing spot once both players were officially posted by their NPB clubs in early November.

Just recently, the Cubs secured Teruaki Sato. Fresh off his 2026 Central League Triple Crown season with the Hanshin Tigers (.306 average, 39 HR, 106 RBIs), Sato was the top position player posted from Japan. The Cubs struck fast and matched that exact figure of six years and $120 million to beat out competing MLB suitors. But they needed their pitching staff to also get rearmed.

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Itoh was viewed as an ace-caliber posting candidate after winning the 2025 Sawamura Award (2.52 ERA in 196.2 innings). But the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters held him back for one more year. He faced a slightly quieter 2026 season (3.18 ERA, 92 mph average fastball) and a rough outing in the WBC. So, his market was cooled relative to top-tier arms.

Despite his recent rough outing, Itoh still maintained a 2.92 ERA. He struck out 902 batters since his debut in 2021. “He could be an up-and-down starter,” a scout said to MLB.com’s Michael Clair. “But maybe in relief he might show some more velocity. In the previous WBC, he came out of the bullpen, and he was 94-96 with some nasty stuff.”

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From the Cubs’ POV, Imanaga departed in free agency, and arms like Ben Brown dealt with injury. So, Chicago needed someone guaranteed to take the ball every fifth day. Itoh topped 146 innings in all six of his NPB seasons. He threw at least 170 innings in each of the last three years.

By consistently working deep into games, Itoh absorbs regular-season volume and keeps Chicago’s bullpen fresh.

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His 1.77 BB/9 in 2026 pairs naturally with Chicago’s strong infield defense. Even in a slightly down 2026 season, he issued just 34 walks across 172.2 innings. It was after a 2025 campaign in which he walked batters at a 1.33 BB/9 clip. So, his profile pairs naturally with Chicago’s strong infield defense. The one anchored by Gold Glove-caliber defenders like Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner, and Alex Bregman.

Moreover, Itoh adds a right-handed, finesse-and-command counterpoint to a rotation heavily tilted toward left-handers. Itoh adds a right-handed finesse counterpoint to a rotation tilted toward lefties like Rogers, Steele, and Garrett, giving manager Craig Counsell contrasting looks across a series.

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Yet, the Cubs’ shopping spree may be far from over.

The Cubs are still left with a few more gaps to fill

While Rogers and Itoh provide much-needed stability, the Cubs still face significant health and performance uncertainty across the rest of their rotation. Cade Horton is expected to miss the 2027 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Ben Brown is recovering from November cervical spine surgery. And Justin Steele is working back from injury.

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Hence, Chicago is expected to pursue at least one more established starter via free agency (such as Clay Holmes, Nick Pivetta, or Casey Mize). Or they could leverage position-player prospect surplus in a trade for a frontline arm like Giants ace Logan Webb.

Furthermore, Chicago’s relief corps ranked near the bottom of MLB in strikeout rate (24th) and FIP (26th) in 2026. So, rather than splurging on a high-priced closer, the Cubs are expected to target upside and strikeout-heavy relievers on shorter-term or value deals to rebuild the bridge to Palencia.

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The Japanese names posted this offseason are also secured. So, expect some familiar names to land in Chicago next time.