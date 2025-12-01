Cubs Linked With $100M Kyle Tucker Replacement & $73.5M Ace to Fix Major Roster Holes

With Kyle Tucker’s market value expected to blow past $400 million, it’s hard to imagine the Chicago Cubs will be able to afford him. To replace everything he brought to the lineup, the Cubs need to prioritize landing an impact bat without spending a fortune. To help cover for Tucker’s departure, the Minnesota Twins might actually have a $100 million solution for the Cubs.

Jeff Passan reported earlier this month that the Twins are expected to trade either Joe Ryan or Pablo López this offseason. He also noted that $100 million outfielder Byron Buxton could be in the mix.

If Minnesota is truly open to dealing López and Buxton, the Chicago Cubs might be able to address two major needs in a single trade.

Buxton appeared in 126 games this past season, and it marked one of the highest totals of his career. With the Twins, he posted a 5.0 fWAR, a 136 wRC+, and a career-best 35 home runs.

Given that he’s ranked in the 100th percentile with a 30.2 ft/sec sprint speed, he could offer the Chicago Cubs elite power and speed. His 53.8% hard-hit rate also ranked among the top 4% in the league, matching his breakout 2021 campaign.

If the Cubs engage the Twins on a Buxton deal, it only makes sense to see if López can be part of the package too.

Injuries held López to only 75.2 innings last season. But when he did pitch, he was exceptional. The 29-year-old recorded a 2.74 ERA and an impressive 32.1% chase rate. López is signed through 2027 on a four-year, $73.5 million extension he agreed to in 2023.

He’ll make just under $22 million next season, with both his actual and luxury-tax hit sitting at $21.75 million. That is a bargain in today’s pitching market. If drawing a comparison helps, that’s less than what Shōta Imanaga will earn in 2026 on a qualifying offer.

The combination of his affordable salary and two additional years of team control boosts his trade value.

Now, for the Chicago Cubs, boosting their starting pitching depth should headline their to-do list once they land someone just as good as Tucker.

The Chicago Cubs have to prioritize starting pitching depth above all else

The Cubs are fresh off one of their best seasons in nearly a decade. They even advanced past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

To take another step forward, they should start by adding depth to the starting rotation. Team president Jed Hoyer also noted that the Chicago Cubs aren’t planning to rely solely on free agency to bolster their pitching.

“You have to explore everything. And we’re not just going to focus on the free-agent market with pitching. I think we’ll probably look at the trade market. It may come to fruition, it may not, whereas we’re going to sign some free agents. I think there’s no question. The trade market? We don’t know yet.”

As it stands, the Cubs will head into 2026 with Matt Boyd, Jameson Taillon, Shōta Imanaga, and Cade Horton all penciled in for rotation spots.

Justin Steele is also expected to return at some point during the first half of the season. So, while the rotation could use more depth, it’s not facing a glaring hole.

That said, Boyd was the only starter in last year’s rotation to make every scheduled start. And his performance dipped late in the season, likely due to the heavy workload. The Chicago Cubs will need more depth in the rotation for 2026.

Padres starter Michael King comes with his own injury concerns, but his ability to induce soft contact would play well behind Chicago’s defense. Then there’s Phillies starter Ranger Suárez, who offers a similar profile.

Japanese starter Tatsuya Imai could also provide much-needed velocity. Although there’s always the adjustment factor when bringing a player over from the NPB.

With winter meetings just a week away, let’s see if we can get some clarity till then!