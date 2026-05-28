Cubs Nation Divided as Craig Counsell’s Job Turns Uncertain Amid Disastrous Streak

A 10-game losing streak has put the Chicago Cubs in a tough spot, as they are tied for last in the NL Central. When the Cubs fired David Ross while poaching Counsell away from the Milwaukee Brewers, the message was clear: they wanted the Cubs to reach new heights. But nearly two months into the regular season, some analysts are reluctant to show any more faith in manager Craig Counsell. However, the Cubbies have not yet reached a unanimous verdict on Counsell.

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In the first two of the four-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Cubs’ lineup has scored one run per game, sparking extreme frustration among the fans. For the Cubs to get out of this funk, Barstool Chief on Wake Up Barstool has suggested a shakeup within the franchise, preferably by pulling the plug on manager Craig Counsell.

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“I think it’s over,” Chief remarked on Wake Up Barstool. “I don’t know what levers are left to pull. The only one is Craig Counsell. It’s not necessarily his fault, but they have to have a shake-up. You can’t lose ten in a row.”

Hired before the 2024 season, Counsell is in the third year of managing the Cubs. Last season, he led the Cubs to the playoffs with a 92-70 regular-season record. However, the Milwaukee Brewers capped off their postseason run by defeating the Cubs in the decisive Game 5 of the NLDS.

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Holding a 29-26 record and 0.5 games behind the NL Wild Card spot, the Cubs have been wildly inconsistent. Within the first third of the season, they have already navigated two 10-game winning streaks. The Cubs hit their first winning streak mid-April and again on April 28. They started May with a hot stretch, going 20-3. Since then, they have spiraled, going on a free fall from the top of the NL Central.

The winning streaks prove that the Cubs have the talent to recover, for which the Barstool Chief believes Counsell needs to go. Managerial firings have started early in MLB this year, with the Boston Red Sox sacking Alex Cora in April. Then, the Philadelphia Phillies followed the Red Sox’s footsteps by firing Rob Thomson. While these teams were going through turbulence, the Cubs were the NL Central toppers at the time.

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In their current offensive slump, the Cubs’ lineup is hitting a measly .204 for the last 15 games. Their key at-bats, including Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Dansby Swanson, and Nico Hoerner, have gone quiet. In the last 15 games, PCA has hit .152, Suzuki averaged .118, Hoerner is hitting .204, and Swanson hit .146.

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As the clubhouse navigates its current slump, Cubs fans are weighing in on Counsell’s role as manager.

Fans react to the Cubs losing 10 games in a row

While Barstool Chief thinks firing Counsell would be the correct move, not all fans agree.

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One fan commented, “Counsell is not the problem; the front office has let us down. The Cubs have the worst pitching staff in MLB. Great defense can only take you so far. With the plethora of .230 hitters, they better be getting timely hits, which they don’t.”

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The Chicago Cubs are suffering on all fronts with underperforming players. With Justin Steele and Cade Horton sidelined, Shota Imanaga is the current Cubs ace. Posting a 4.04 ERA, Imanaga has surrendered as high as 7 runs on 7 hits in his last outing against the Houston Astros. With several injuries, the Cubs’ rotation is suffering from the lack of a reliable arm. And with the offense struggling to get enough hits, the pitchers have failed to provide background support.

Imago Credits: IMAGO / Imago Images

Meanwhile, another fan noted, “And we still owe him all that money.”

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The Chicago Cubs hired Craig Counsell before the 2024 season on a 5-year contract. His contract is worth $40 million, which makes him the highest-paid manager in MLB.

Another fan sided with Counsell, saying, “It’s his fault that 4/5 starters are out, and no one can hit with RISP? You weren’t saying that shit when they were winning. Fake a– fan.”

The franchise is battling pitching injuries from the start of the season. They are missing Justin Steele, Matthew Boyd, Cade Horton, and Edward Cabrera. Horton has been shut down for the season after he underwent elbow surgery, while Steele will not be returning until the second half of the season. Boyd will have to undergo rehab, while Cabrera can return as early as June.

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Moreover, the Cubs’ lineup has been particularly ineffective. During their 12-1 blowout loss to the Pirates, the Cubs left nine men on base while going 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Amid recent struggles, a fan blamed Counsell, as they wrote, “Thinking the same thing, cuz he hasn’t been anything other than average, for a comparatively crazy salary. However, nothing gonna happen soon. Among other things, Tommy doesn’t want to pay 16M + to have him sit on the beach.”

Under Counsell, the Cubs have posted winning records in their first two regular seasons (83-79, 92-70). Though they did not reach the postseason in 2024, the Cubs made it to the playoffs last season before being eliminated by the Brewers. Fans have also pushed the blame to the Chicago Cubs’ pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, who has been with the organization for over a decade.