Cubs Outcast’s MLB Career Saved by Hometown Team as Nationals Make Huge Trade Splash

Every athlete deserves a second chance, and so does Matt Mervis. After a tough and brutal few seasons, it looks like Mervis has gotten his second chance with his hometown.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by Jon Heyman, “Matt Mervis signs deal with his hometown Nats.”

Since 2024, Matt Mervis posted an average of .175 with Miami and struck out 38.3% overall. He managed seven homers in 40 games, then went 5-for-45 without RBIs before the designation followed. Across Triple-A stints, he hit 13 homers in 145 plate appearances with 137 wRC+ recorded there.

ADVERTISEMENT

After releases and minor-league contracts, Mervis signed a deal with the Washington Nationals this summer officially. Washington traded veterans and lacks a locked first baseman, creating potential at-bats if production follows. Returning home offers familiarity as he attempts to translate Triple-A power after years lacking sustained MLB success.

For Matt Mervis, Washington is not sentiment; it is another measurable audition under bright scrutiny. Jon Heyman’s report confirms an opportunity exists, but numbers will decide whether the Nationals persist. After years of exits, Mervis now plays before home fans who understand failure intimately.