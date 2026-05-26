Cubs Players Forced to Swallow Bitter Pill as Craig Counsell Makes Unwanted Record

Craig Counsell spent over a decade in the managerial seat, first with the Brewers and then currently with the Cubs. He holds an all-time MLB managerial record of 911-799 (.534 winning percentage). This includes steering the Brewers to three NL Central division titles and five postseason appearances. However, with the Cubs, Counsell faced 9 losses in a row, his longest skid as a manager.

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Still, for a few MLB insiders, the Cubs players are to blame and not Counsell.

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“I’m not really sure it’s his fault…This has to do with some of the players not living up to the contracts that were signed,” 104.3 The Score’s Mike Mulligan said in a podcast.

The Cubs entered this week hoping to end their losing streak. However, after taking the beatings from the Astros, the Cubs started the week by losing to the Pirates. Their Monday loss against the Pirates is their ninth straight loss. “We’ve gotta play better, we gotta swing the bats better, we gotta pitch better, we need more guys contributing to good stuff,” Counsell said on Monday afternoon. “And as a coaching staff, we gotta figure out a way to get the players there. Offensively, we are equipped to be way more consistent than this and way better than this. We need to show it.”

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Against the Astros, the Cubs’ pitching staff allowed 15 runs in three games. On Monday, the pitching improved, giving up just 2 runs, but the offense faltered. Apart from Michael Busch’s home run, no one could add anything to the scoreboard. After Monday’s loss, the Cubs have now lost 9th game from the 15 games in which they have scored two runs or fewer.

For Counsell, he is experimenting to the maximum. Monday saw him placing right-handed sluggers like Nico Hoerner, Seiya Suzuki, and Carson Kelly to the plate as pinch hitters against the left-handed Gregory Soto of the Pirates. Still, the Cubs couldn’t manage anything. Hoerner got grounded out, followed by Suzuki.

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And the worst part was that the names the Cubs signed with fat contracts are failing. Pete Crow-Armstrong was handed a massive five-year, $116 million contract, but the former Gold Glove and All-Star has severely struggled at the plate. He is hitting .223 and has already made a few costly misplays in the outfield.

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Ian Happ was signed to a 3-year and $61 million, and he is in his last year. Result? He is currently hitting .211. Although he is leading the Cubs in terms of HRs (10), his overall struggle at the plate is too prominent to ignore. Counsell was forced to bench him for the two consecutive games to offer him a breather. Now, with the leading names struggling, a manager could do less in rebounding the team. Even if it means the worst losing record in the resume.

And then there’s the Cubs’ pitching staff, which is furthering the woes for Counsell.

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The Cubs’ pitching staff is steamed out

The Cubs are ranked 29th in terms of allowing home runs (79). On Sunday’s 5-8 loss against the Astros, they allowed 3 home runs.

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“We’ve got to prevent homers better,” Counsell said. “If you give up the number of homers you’re giving up, it’s a problem. It is tough to win games when you are giving up the number of home runs we are giving up.”

Veteran Colin Rea is currently struggling with a 4.8 ERA. But more than that, he relies heavily on precise command and working the strike zone to be effective. However, because he often pitches in the zone rather than living on the edges, hitters who square him up frequently turn those contacts into extra-base hits. Shota Imanaga, who had a 3.73 ERA last year, gave up 15 runs in his last two starts.

And if that was not enough, injuries battered out the roster.

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Justin Steele is on a 60-day IL with a flexor strain. His recovery was shut down in April, delaying his return until after the All-Star break. Cade Horton was transferred to a 60-day IL and out for the season following ulnar collateral ligament reconstructive surgery. So, Counsell as a manager has very limited options when the roster is not performing.

Carlos Mendoza is facing the same situation with the Mets, and his job security is already questioned. Even though Counsell’s situation is still better, don’t be surprised by the Cubs’ sudden moves.