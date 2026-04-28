Cubs President Admits Glaring Concern Amid Team’s Turbulent Season

The Chicago Cubs’ 17 wins this season look pretty good on paper. But the team is going through unsettling concerns that lurk underneath. Mounting injuries and constant roster shuffles have introduced a sense of turbulence amid a commendable early season.

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“We need to keep replenishing,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. “It is a constant source of concern.”

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What Hoyer is referring to is that 11 of the Cubs rotation are on the injury list. The latest inclusions are Riley Martin and Caleb Thielbar, both right-handers. Martin is suffering from elbow inflammation, and Thielbar is out for a hamstring strain.

While these two pitchers are on a 15-day IL, Cade Horton and Porter Hodge are out for the season, resulting from TJ and UCL surgeries, respectively. Shelby Miller shares the same fate due to a right elbow injury.

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This means nearly half of Chicago’s 26 arms are unavailable. To give you some context on the severity, the team is required to throw around 1,200 pitches before October even arrives.

“We’re 70 games in, when it’s actually 28,” Hoyer added.

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This is especially alarming given how the cubs made reinforcing the rotation their priority during the offseason. Now, manager Craig Counsell faces the mammoth task of balancing the bullpen to minimize the ripple effect on the on-field outcomes.

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In an attempt to keep up with the growing injury list, the Cubs had to call up at least 5 pitchers this April . LHP Charlie Barnes and RHP Yacksel Ríos were brought in on April 26. Corbin Martin was called up to join the relief corps earlier.

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Meanwhile, the pitchers that are fit at this moment aren’t at their level best. 33-year-old Vince Velasquez was DFA’d after playing one game in MLB after three years. Shota Imanaga has been good earlier this season, but he allowed 5 runs against the Dodgers on Monday’s 0-6 defeat.

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That’s why Counsell tried to reinforce the urgency, saying, “The next guy’s got to do his job.” But he admitted that the injuries will eventually have some severe effects.

Hoyer, however, tried to stay positive. “I don’t think we’re out of the woods by any means,” he said. But even he had to admit that the cubs “need to stabilize.”

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They are a winning side. But the bigger question, right now, is how long they can sustain.

Cracks in pitching depth raise concerns for Cubs amid promising start

Chicago has a 17-11 win-loss record this season. The calculations show they can achieve 98 or more wins if they can maintain the pace. And their performance has established them as a strong side.

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But the cracks started to show when they faced a stronger team. The Cubs were the only team to record a 10-game winning streak this season. But they have now lost the Dodgers series with back-to-back defeats. And the games weren’t marginal either.

They topped the visiting LA side in the first game with a 6-4 result. But then they slumped with a 4-12 defeat on Sunday. It was the highest margin of defeat this season. And the Cubs followed it up with a shutout 0-6 defeat in the third game against the World Series champions.

The Cubs have had some impressive wins this season. And those results came despite the repeated roster shuffles. But the pitching instability threatens to undo the hard work.

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Although it’s not all bad news. Phil Maton and Daniel Palencia are expected to return soon. Such reinforcement will obviously help. But they won’t eliminate the entire risk.

The Cubs have reflected a good balance so far. But the injury list is too long to ignore. Jed Hoyer’s acknowledgment of the concerns shows the upcoming challenges. Given the level of competition in the NL Central, overcoming those obstacles won’t be a cakewalk for the Cubs.