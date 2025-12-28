Cubs Pull Scott Boras Into Talks As Craig Breslow Warned to Steer Clear of Alex Bregman Amid Trade Chaos: Report

Wilson Contreras is undoubtedly a substantial addition to the Red Sox lineup. However, Craig Breslow has emphasized the need for another impact bat. According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, bringing Alex Bregman back is still Boston’s “Plan A,” but on the contrary, an MLB analyst believes the team would be better off not doing so.

On MLB Network Radio’s clip, Chris Giménez said, “These young guys are ready. The Red Sox are in a really good position. I don’t think they have to sign Alex Bregman.”

Among the young options, top prospect Marcelo Mayer is viewed as the leading candidate to take over at third base.

And what Giménez is asking for might actually happen. Apparently, baseball analyst Bruce Levine revealed recently that “The Cubs have had many conversations with Scott Boras about Alex Bregman.”

Further, Levine noted that, according to people close to Alex Bregman, the interested teams include the Cubs, Blue Jays, and Diamondbacks.

This isn’t the first time Bregman has been linked to the Cubs, and it certainly won’t be the last. Yet, the Cubs’ repeated and reported conversations with Scott Boras suggest the former Red Sox infielder may be moving closer to a deal with the Cubs.

Alex Bregman is reportedly looking for a contract of at least five years. While the exact dollar amount is yet to be known, it’s likely to be in a range similar to Pete Alonso’s deal. For the record, he signed a five-year contract with an average annual value of $31 million.

The Cubs could be facing the loss of Kyle Tucker this winter. And no, Bregman wouldn’t be a direct replacement, but adding him would help offset some of that lost production. After all, he made his first All-Star appearance since 2019 last season, while posting a .273/.360/.462 slash line with 18 home runs.

But even beyond the numbers, Alex Bregman was widely regarded as a strong leader in the Red Sox clubhouse. If the Cubs manage to land him, the Red Sox would likely be forced to shift their focus to other options.

The Red Sox should hand the keys to their young core

In the same radio clip, Giménez shared his take on Alex Bregman; he also added, “Marcelo Mayer, I know he’s been hurt a lot, but he’s got to figure it out at the big-league level at this point. So I don’t think it’s the worst thing in the world if they don’t bring him back. I don’t think they drop dramatically. Will they drop? Certainly, yes. They still have a very good roster as it is.”

Mayer has a brief taste of the majors. And he will be among the young players looking to bounce back in 2026. Last season, he hit .228 with 29 hits, four home runs, 10 RBIs, and 20 runs scored across 44 games, according to StatMuse.

For Mayer, Bregman has been his guiding force all along. “He’s like a coach, really,” he said earlier this year. “I can’t really say enough of how much he’s helped not only me and Roman (Anthony), but the whole team. He has people coming in early and watching film, whether that’s me, (Jarren) Duran or whoever it may be. And I think he just sees the game at a super advanced level compared to most people.”

Ultimately, if Boston decides to part ways with Bregman and turn to younger options like Mayer, it would save the team significant money.