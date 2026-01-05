Cubs Put 28YO Star On Chopping Block as Red Sox Risk Losing Alex Bregman in Offseason Blow, Per Insider

The Cubs are clearly trying to make a late push this offseason. They’ve already been linked to Bo Bichette, and now reports say they’re also circling Alex Bregman. And honestly, why not? This is the same team that is likely letting Kyle Tucker walk, so swinging big wouldn’t be out of character.

Now, if Chicago does land Bregman, he’d lock down third base, which likely pushes Matt Shaw over to second. That’s where things get interesting, because Nico Hoerner is already there. The Cubs don’t have to move Hoerner. But with him entering the final year of his contract, it at least opens the door for discussion! So the real question becomes: is it worth it for the Cubs? Do they reshuffle the infield and potentially shop Hoerner to maximize value?

“Let’s take a look at the Cubs’ situation, bringing Bregman in to play third. Shaw becomes your second baseman down the line. One more year of Nico Hoerner. So Shaw, can I mean they can do what they want to do with Matt Shaw in 2026, and then he takes over as a second baseman in 2027? Or maybe this opens up the possibility of trading Nico Hoerner so that Matt Shaw takes over second base for opening day,”

Well, the Red Sox still haven’t wrapped things up with Bregman. But the longer it drags on, the tougher it seems to be getting. Reports say Bregman is listening to other suitors, which only complicates Boston’s plans, and yes,

So, if Chicago does manage to land Bregman, third base would be spoken for. And that’s where the ripple effect kicks in. According to Riley, that could make Hoerner the odd man out. Hoerner is entering the final year of his three-year, $35 million deal, so his contract wouldn’t be difficult for another team to take on.

And it’s not like Hoerner’s value is questionable. The 28-year-old won the 2025 NL Gold Glove at second base. He put together a strong season at the plate, slashing .297/.345/.394 with 7 HRs, 61 RBI, 89 runs, and 29 stolen bases across 156 games.

Interestingly enough, the Red Sox might be a near-perfect fit.

Boston has been active in talks involving players like Brendan Donovan and Ketel Marte. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if Hoerner caught their attention, too. Their infield defense has been an issue for years, and Hoerner is the kind of all-around, winning player who makes a team better. So, if Boston truly believes it can contend, he’s the type of piece that fits almost anywhere.

The Cubs could use Hoerner for another trade, also

Alex Bregman isn’t the only big name the Cubs are tied to when it comes to Nico Hoerner. Bo Bichette is very much part of the conversation, too. If Chicago is taking calls on Hoerner, it could be a sign they’re seriously considering adding a middle infielder like Bichette via free agency.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays Nov 1, 2025 Toronto, Ontario, CAN Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette 11 runs after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Toronto Rogers Centre Ontario CAN, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxE.xSokolowskix 20251101_lbm_ss9_065

Now, that’s obviously exciting, but it also comes with a reality check.

Bichette is being chased by just about every big-market team in baseball, many of which have no problem outspending everyone else for elite talent. That doesn’t exactly help the Cubs’ odds of landing a two-time AL hits leader.

Still, the fact that the Cubs are even in the mix matters. Competing with the league’s heavy spenders for a player like Bichette is far better than sitting on the sidelines and not trying at all. That said, with Hoerner entering the final year of his deal. So, keeping him around may not be the best way for Chicago to free up the resources needed to truly make a run at someone like Bichette.