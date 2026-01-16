Cubs Refuse to Bogged Down Despite Alex Bregman Move in Major Announcement Amid Cody Bellinger Buzz

The ink is barely dry on Alex Bregman’s blockbuster contract, but the Cubs aren’t acting like a team that’s finished shopping. Jed Hoyer just signaled that Chicago still has more boxes to check, and it’s the kind of comment that usually comes right before another big move drops.

And now, the next target is coming into focus: Cody Bellinger. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the Cubs are still actively exploring ways to upgrade the roster even after landing Bregman, and a reunion with Bellinger is reportedly on the table as Chicago looks to add another impact bat before Opening Day.

“By no means are we done with the offseason, but we did check some of the big boxes.”

The Cubs are not ready to slow down anytime soon ahead of the upcoming season. The team ran into issues late last year and was eliminated in the postseason. The Cubs also saw Kyle Tucker depart after the season, creating an even bigger need to strengthen the roster.

With that in mind, Hoyer appears focused on addressing every weakness to give Chicago a real shot at reaching the World Series.

The Cubs have already improved both their offense and defense with the addition of Bregman. They also boosted their rotation by adding Edward Cabrera. In addition, they added bullpen help with Phil Maton, Caleb Thielbar, and Hoby Milner.

Finally, the team brought in depth pieces such as Corbin Martin and Justin Dean for the upcoming season.

Hoyer may also have hinted at a reunion with Bellinger in his remarks.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the Cubs have expressed interest in bringing Bellinger back. However, his asking price could be too steep. Notably, Bellinger and his agent, Scott Boras, are reportedly seeking at least a seven-year deal. And after committing five years and $175 million to Bregman, the Cubs may not have the financial flexibility to meet those expectations. If that’s the case, Chicago may have to move on from its hopes of re-signing its former star.

That said, Bellinger could continue his strong run with the Cubs if a deal comes together. His grand slam against the Boston Red Sox in July 2023 is one example of what he can deliver in a Chicago uniform. He would also complement Bregman well, adding defensive versatility in the outfield and at first base.

While Hoyer remains determined to make more impactful additions, including a potential Bellinger reunion, there is another key figure in the organization who is also chasing a World Series run.

Alex Bregman reveals the real reason behind Jersey No. 3

Alex Bregman has already chosen a new jersey number as a North Sider, and it will be No. 3. Notably, he wore No. 2 throughout his MLB career until now. He revealed the reason for the change during his introductory press conference with the Chicago Cubs.

“I wore number 3 because I wanted a 3rd championship.”

Bregman is no stranger to winning the World Series. He has won it twice in his MLB career, both times with the Houston Astros (2017 and 2022). He played a crucial role in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series.

His home runs off Chris Sale (twice), Clayton Kershaw, and Kenley Jansen, along with his game-winning knock, helped the Astros win 13-12 and take a 3-2 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Astros eventually won their first World Series in Game 7, exactly four years after their record 111-loss season.

Bregman earned his next World Series win in 2022 against the Philadelphia Phillies. This time, he homered in Game 2 and helped Houston close out the series, winning their second title with a 4-2 series victory over Philadelphia.

Now that Bregman has his sights set on a third World Series championship, the question is whether the Cubs can make it easier for him by adding Cody Bellinger to the roster.