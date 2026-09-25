Cubs’ $61M Star Continues Wrigley’s ‘Beer’ Tradition for One Last Time as Possible Farewell Looms

Ian Happ scored the go-ahead run on Nico Hoerner’s single to secure a win for the Chicago Cubs. But it wasn’t the only reason for celebration he offered the fans. Before the first pitch, Happ walked toward the stands with a ball in his hand and tossed it to the bleachers. It wasn’t just another baseball but a long-standing tradition that the Chicago Cubs veteran carried out once again before what could be the final regular-season game at Wrigley Field as a Cub.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Before throwing the ball to the fan, he penned down a message and strapped some cash to it. The lucky fan wearing a Happ jersey posed with a placard and the ball as another fan captured the moment. The sign said “Ian Happ. Cub for Life,” with a huge infinity symbol in the middle, as seen in the short clip uploaded by Jomboy Media. And the message on the ball?

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you for 10 incredible years, for the positivity and unwavering support. Y’all are the best fans in sports! BEERS ON ME!”

The now-32-year-old was Chicago’s ninth overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. He played his first major league game in 2017, and a decade later, he is one of the longest-tenured players for the organization. Happ signed a 3-year, $61 million deal with the Cubs that runs through 2026. That’s what made Thursday’s game so significant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cubs were playing their final home game of the regular season against the Miami Marlins. The visitors were threatening to sweep them with a 1-0 lead till the top of the 5th. But Seiya Suzuki’s homer tied the score in the bottom of that inning. In the sixth, Happ started with a triple before scoring to take the lead.

Although the Cubs are already in the playoffs, without an extension in hand, Happ knew this could be his final home game wearing a Cubs Jersey this regular season. That’s why he offered $300 strapped to the ball before the game. And this is not the first time he did so.

ADVERTISEMENT

He did the same in 2024.

“Happ just tossed this ball to us with some $$ to buy our section some drinks for the last game of the year! What a guy! Cheers Ian!” a fan named Brad Douglass posted on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, another fan went to Reddit to describe a similar incident. He noted that it was at least the third year running for this tradition. The fan also explained how getting a season ticket in the bleachers isn’t enough. You have to race to claim your spot. And when your favorite star offers such a gesture, it all feels worth it. He even uploaded an image with several fans holding up beer glasses while cheering for the team.

And the ball read, “To: The Best Fans in Baseball. Thanks for Another Great Year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the gesture on Thursday made the day for the fans, it couldn’t get past the uneasy feeling that it might be the final home game for the Cubs left fielder. And the player himself didn’t shy away from addressing it.

Ian Happ opens up about what could be his final Wrigley farewell

Happ spent 10 MLB seasons with Chicago, earning four consecutive Rawlings Gold Glove Awards (2022-2025) and an MLB All-Star (2022). He scored 655 runs with 197 homers over 1,291 games. But his current batting average of .222 and a .749 OPS are the worst numbers in his career. That is probably a reason why the Cubs haven’t offered him an extension yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he didn’t seem to be worried about that. Instead, he is just focusing on the present.

“This is the last controllable day here,” Happ told ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. “I’ll take it in. It’s crazy. 10 years of memories. There will be emotions. I want to savor it. There’s no fanbase more supportive of its players.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago hasn’t announced its postseason roster, and there’s no guarantee of Ian Happ claiming a spot. True, the Cubs can surely use a player of his experience and caliber, but that doesn’t automatically earn him a spot.

With that in mind, throwing the ball and the beer money felt like a hint at a possible farewell. And Happ made sure that whatever comes next, the bond with the fans was on full display.