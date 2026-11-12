Cubs’ 32-Year-Old Star Pens Emotional Message as He Finally Leaves the Organisation After 5 Long Years

An .841 OPS, 26 home runs and 86 RBIs rarely lead to a farewell post. Yet Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki, a 32-year-old slugger, sent one to the North Side faithful after five seasons. He posted it on Instagram on November 11, as he became a free agent. In his emotional message, Suzuki thanked the fanbase for the ballpark, the clubhouse, and the way Chicago welcomed his family.

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“Thank you also for welcoming my family with so much kindness,” Suzuki wrote in his Instagram post. “My family has come to love Chicago just as much as I do.”

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His gratitude comes after a productive stint in the big leagues. Suzuki arrived from Nippon Professional Baseball on a five-year, $85 million deal in 2022 and hit .269/.351/.472 while calling Wrigley Field home, a park with the deepest left field foul pole in the game at 355 feet. Per FanGraphs, his 128 wRC+ since 2022 ranks 17th in the majors.

However, his affection for the Cubs did not change the business side of things, which his agent made clear soon after. Suzuki’s agent, Joel Wolfe, confirmed at the MLB General Managers Meeting in Las Vegas on Wednesday that his client will reject the Cubs’ qualifying offer, per Cubs Zone on X.

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“He will decline it. We also want to explore options with other teams.”

FanGraphs ranks him as the No. 2 free agent, and writer Ben Clemens estimates he can secure a contract for four years at $27 million per year. The crowdsourced median is $24 million, with a $23.7 million average, while NBC projects four or five years. In contrast, the Cubs have offered one year at $23.15 million.

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The Cubs want him back because the lineup depended on his bat and glove. Suzuki ranked third in the club in RBIs and walks, and his 14 defensive runs saved in right field rank among baseball’s top 20, per Fielding Bible.

According to The Athletic, Chicago is prioritizing starting pitching and is unlikely to win a bidding war. Since the club went over the competitive balance tax in 2026, it would only receive a pick after the fourth round of the 2027 draft if he signs elsewhere.

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The Cubs have watched this script play out before. Outfielder Kyle Tucker turned down a one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer on November 18, 2025, then landed a four-year, $240 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, worth $60 million per year. The contract included a $64 million signing bonus, $30 million in deferred money, and opt-outs after the second and third seasons.

Suzuki’s decision is only the first step, because the qualifying offer deadline on November 17 will formally open his market, with suitors already lining up.

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Mariners and Red Sox eye Seiya Suzuki

Suzuki will not lack attention once free agency opens, and the Seattle Mariners have already shown interest. According to The Seattle Times, the Mariners do not plan a long-term deal for outfielder Randy Arozarena, who is expected to reject his qualifying offer. They want to know if Suzuki would consider Seattle instead.

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The Mariners would not get a like-for-like replacement because the two outfielders win games in different ways. Arozarena slashed .281/.381/.484 and stole 26 bases, while Suzuki stole 3. Suzuki countered with 81 walks in 143 games, compared with 68 in 154 for Arozarena, and added +7 fielding runs in right field by a separate fielding measure. Seattle would be swapping speed for patience and glove work.

Notably, Seattle is not alone in the chase. Boston Globe reporter Pete Abraham reported that the Boston Red Sox asked about Suzuki at the GM Meetings while shopping outfielder Jarren Duran, as it could open a spot in their outfield. The 2024 All-Star slumped to a .207/.266/.361 line with a 76 OPS+ across 151 games.

That interest makes sense given Boston’s lineup. The Red Sox got on base well with a .319 OBP, 12th in baseball, but lacked power, ranking 20th in slugging at .398 and fifth-fewest in home runs with 163. Suzuki has posted a .823 career OPS on the road, so a hitter-friendly park like Fenway Park should only help.

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Suzuki’s market is already bustling, with both Seattle and Boston showing interest. The interest raises the stakes for the Cubs, who must now watch a 26-homer right fielder weigh offers they appear unlikely to match.