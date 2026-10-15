“Cut Off Your Fingers”: Dodgers’ Star’s Wife Receives Horrific Threat After Team’s Loss to Brewers

Betting brings out a side of MLB that no one likes, but no one can stop either, because players like Ryne Stanek have faced similar abuse from bettors. After the Game 3 loss in the NLCS, Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell and his wife received the same painful messages.

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“Tell me you lost a sports bet without telling me you lost a sports bet,” wrote Blake Snell’s wife, Haeley Snell, after a fan sent a threat.

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A few hours after the Dodgers’ 6-2 loss, Haeley Snell shared an Instagram Story that showed a message that said, “It’s simple: tell that son of a b*h to back off before October 20th. Otherwise, I’ll cut off your fingers, one by one. I don’t care about spending 40k to track you down, you b*h. He has until October 20th. Consider yourself warned.”

The sender’s identity and motive remain unconfirmed, but the threat has raised fresh concerns about gambling-related abuse.

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After Snell’s strong start unraveled in the seventh inning, Haeley received the threat.

After Jackson Chourio hit a first-pitch homer, Snell settled down and struck out 9 batters through 6 innings. He allowed only 1 additional hit and walked a batter before the seventh inning began. Will Smith’s two-run double gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead, putting LA in position to win. However, Snell walked Andrew Vaughn before Jake Bauers hit a two-run homer, followed by Garrett Mitchell’s solo shot.

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Snell admitted, “It’s not gonna define me, but it’s frustrating,” reflecting on another difficult postseason outing.

Dave Roberts’ decision to keep Snell in for the seventh inning also became part of the discussion.

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Roberts believed Snell’s stuff remained strong after retiring 14 consecutive batters.

He explained, “I don’t think they were seeing him well. I was trying to get him three more hitters.”

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Roberts had Evan Phillips available, but Bauers’ home run came before the planned pitching change. The decision backfired, although Snell’s late trouble was not the only reason the Dodgers lost.

The Dodgers’ offense struggled to build on Smith’s double and left too many chances unfinished.

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Outside Smith’s key hit, Los Angeles went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranded 8 runners. That failure left the Dodgers with just 2 runs despite having opportunities to extend their lead.

But the Brewers took advantage of Snell’s mistakes and scored 5 runs across the final 3 innings. Snell faced criticism for the seventh inning, but his 9 strikeouts and strong first 6 innings matter.

The Dodgers needed more support from their lineup, especially after gaining momentum through Smith’s double. Instead, their bats went quiet, leaving little room for mistakes when Milwaukee found its opening.

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The abuse directed at Haeley is not an isolated case involving a Dodgers family.

In June 2026, reliever Tanner Scott’s wife, Maddie, shared threatening messages after his blown save against the Phillies. Scott had entered with a 3-1 lead before allowing a single and a two-run homer in a 4-3 defeat. Former Mets pitcher Ryne Stanek has also described receiving threats from angry bettors who lost parlays.

One message he recalled said, “You cost me your parlay, I hope your family dies.”

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From Snell to Scott to Stanek, the pattern is clear:

Bettors’ rage doesn’t stop at the ballpark.

A 2026 survey by The Athletic found 81 of 100 MLB players had faced confrontations over betting losses. Another survey from The Athletic in 2025 reported that 78% of 133 players said betting changed how fans treated them or their teammates. These numbers show that abuse linked to gambling has become a serious concern across baseball.

MLB and other major leagues have already called for stronger action against bettors who threaten athletes and families.

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In September 2026, five leagues and their players’ associations urged regulators to permanently ban verified offenders from legal betting. However, MLB must also examine how its commercial relationships with betting platforms affect players’ safety.

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s partnership with Kalshi does not establish his personal position on harassment, but it raises questions.

Such partnerships create a conflict of interest when players face gambling-related threats. Stronger enforcement, better reporting systems, and greater distance from betting promotions could help protect players and their families.