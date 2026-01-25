Dave Dombrowski Bashed for Being Not Totally Truthful Over Phillies Chances After Failed Bo Bichette Signing

When Bo Bichette and the Philadelphia Phillies met, it was believed that his joining the team was almost confirmed. However, things turned out differently, with GM Dave Dombrowski facing questions over his actions.

Notably, the Philadelphia Phillies were unable to sign Bo Bichette despite talks between the two parties, and Bichette signed with the New York Mets. Following this, Dave Dombrowski called their failure a “gut punch”, but insisted the team was ready to move forward.

Now, Jim Salisbury has shared his take on the situation during a discussion with Todd Zolecki and Reuben Amaro Jr.

“Well, I don’t think the Phillies are content. I think that’s just GM-speak. No real competitor, especially in athletics, is content until you’re going down Broad Street holding a trophy, brushing confetti off your shoulders.”

“I judge people by actions more than words, and they made a play for Bo Bichette. That tells you they weren’t content with their offense. As for having money earmarked for Bo and not using it elsewhere, part of it went to J.T. And I think they’ll still have more budget if they need it,” Salisbury said.

Salisbury’s comments point to a bigger reality: Philadelphia may say it’s fine, but the front office clearly wanted another offensive piece. The fact that they pushed for Bichette shows they saw a need they couldn’t ignore.

That urgency also makes sense given the roster’s current state. Several of the Phillies’ biggest names are already in their thirties, and that often brings more injury risk and less room for error over a long season.

In that context, Bichette’s age and profile mattered. At 27, he would have brought a younger presence to an offense that has leaned heavily on veteran production in recent years.

Still, landing him was never going to be easy. The biggest hurdle appears to have been financial structure, not interest or fit.

Reportedly, the Phillies offered Bichette a 7-year, $200 million deal but wanted to spread it out to help them manage a luxury-tax bill of around $56,061,903.

Bichette ultimately wasn’t willing to go that route. Instead, he signed with the Mets on a 3-year, $126 million deal with opt-outs in 2027 and 2028, giving him flexibility and a faster path back to the market.

Once Bichette was off the board, the Phillies pivoted to another priority. They used part of that budget to bring back J.T. Realmuto on a 3-year, $45 million deal.

But that move comes with questions. Realmuto dealt with fatigue last season, finishing with 12 home runs and a .257 average in 134 games, and his overall production has been trending downward.

Meanwhile, Bichette’s impact could have been significant in Philadelphia. Given that Citizens Bank Park is known as a hitter-friendly environment, his contact-heavy approach and power potential would have played well in that lineup.

Last season, he hit 18 home runs and batted .311 in 139 games, numbers that would instantly strengthen the heart of the order.

The bigger concern for the Phillies, though, goes beyond one missed signing. Their lineup still has the talent to contend, but consistency remains the difference between a deep October run and another early exit.

And as the season approaches, the pressure is simple: if this group is still built to win now, the offense has to prove it on the field, not just on paper.

Bryce Harper’s hitting inconsistencies have caused Kyle Schwarber to take the load

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are two significant parts of the Philadelphia Phillies’ offense, both with impressive hitting skills. Unfortunately, Harper’s performance has been inconsistent this past offseason, leaving Schwarber as the only player providing the team’s necessary hitting power.

Bryce Harper had a slow start this past offseason, with only 7 homers in his first 40 games. He also suffered from a right wrist injury, which caused him to be sidelined almost all of June. Moreover, he struggled against middle-of-the-plate fastballs from pitchers this pastseason. An example of this was his 0-for-4 performance against the Cleveland Guardians with three strikeouts this past May. He also struck out 121 times in 132 games throughout the season, despite having an impressive home run count (27 times). On the contrary, Kyle Schwarber had a much better performance than Bryce Harper this past season.

This past season saw Kyle Schwarber become the 21st MLB player to hit a four-run homer in a game against the Atlanta Braves in August. He carried this strong performance throughout the season, eventually homering 56 times and becoming the NL leader in home runs. Even so, Harper’s inconsistencies as a performer might have caused Schwarber to take the entire pressure of the hitter on his shoulder. This pressure might affect his performance in the upcoming season.

With spring training in February, the only thing left to see is how Dave Dombrowski might overcome the challenges of not signing Bo Bichette and Bryce Harper’s inconsistencies before the games start.